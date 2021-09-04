Sports
Hockey Themed Bar ‘Lord Stanley’s’ Now Open in Downtown Spokane | great story
“Spokane is a big hockey town,” says Jesse Koester, co-owner of the newest bar in downtown Spokane.
It’s the Lilac City’s enthusiasm for hockey that Koester and his partners are counting on with their new location in Riverside and Washington – Lord Stanley’s — named after the namesake of the sport’s coveted trophy, The Stanley Cup.
Koester, a fan of Phoenix Coyotes (“Yes, we exist,” Koester joked) fell in love with the sport while living in Arizona.
“Once you start watching it and learn the rules, it’s hard not to fall in love with it,” Koester said.
Six months ago, Koester and his partners came up with the idea of opening a sports bar on the vacant site of the Legion Building.
With his love of hockey, the theme wasn’t hard to land on.
“Hockey is the best sport,” Koester said proudly.
With the pandemic that has disrupted businesses for the past year and a half, opening a bar may seem like an insurmountable mountain, but hey, that’s what the world thought when the Americans took over the Soviets in 1980, right?
So far, Koester says opening a business in the midst of a pandemic wasn’t so bad.
“That is certainly something we are concerned about, but we are optimistic that everything will return to normal and we hope for the best,” Koester said.
Their menu is full of carefully crafted hockey themed dishes and drinks. There’s poutine (of course), sandwiches, shot skis served on a hockey stick if you can find three other friends to join you, along with plenty of libations named after hockey terminology and teams.
Hang on the walls the framed jerseys of some of the (fictional) sports greats like Jack Hanson and Shorsey, but there’s room for more.
“We have some space on the wall, we definitely want to fill it up,” Koester said, adding that if you’re a hockey fan and want to donate something to represent your team, there’s room for everyone. Where that room is depends on the team.
“I saw some Philadelphia Flyer fans here last night and that’s okay, we welcome you, but we can put (Flyer memorabilia) in the corner,” Koester joked.
In the corner as you enter, a free bubble hockey table that gives you the chance to recreate “The Miracle on Ice” and play as the US against the Soviets. I took on Koester as Team USA and I’m sorry to say I let my country down. A lot.
As a sponsor of the Spokane Chiefs, Koester says they will be giving away tickets and as the hockey season nears its start, including the inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken, Koester’s fans of the sport hope to cheer on their team throughout the season. of their nearly 20 TVs, including a 165-inch high-definition projector screen with audio.
Despite the fact that hockey is central, according to Koester there is also room for other sports.
“We’re still going to have football games, Gonzaga basketball games,” Koester added. “Enough sports for everyone to watch what they want to watch.”
Lord Stanley’s now opens at 108 N. Washington St. Ste. 101.
