Blue Jays comebacks to athletics start crucial week





Momentum waved before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. even reached first base. It was firmly in Toronto’s favor by the time he rounded the bases, but not for long. The three Blue Jays on base waited for Gurriel at the plate as he rounded the bags to formalize his tying grand slam. It was a slam that pushed Toronto back in an apparently lost game and reset a crucial series. It was one of those moments the Blue Jays wanted to be at this time of year, Manger Charlie Montoyo said, but it wasn’t even the biggest of the game. When the hoodies and long sleeves came out in September, the Jays wanted to play meaningful baseball. They wanted the chance for that big hit, a chance to come back in these big games, and the chance for the huge meaningful momentum swings. For the Jays, this couldn’t have meant more at the beginning of September and they have lived up to every opportunity. “Everyone knows what we’re playing for right now,” said Alek Manoah. “It’s a big game on the way to tomorrow.” Toronto came back 4.5 games from a playoff spot on Friday and was three outs from more ground loss. The athletics match-up kicked off with a seven-game run against teams the Blue Jays are right behind — a rare opportunity to determine their own destiny. A near miss, Friday’s double win was an opportunity that was seized. There’s no season really at stake over a three-game set in early September, but this weekend is keeping weight in check. The Blue Jays know what’s at stake, and every Rogers Center fan who’s in ninth expectation with a two lead knew it too. When Marcus Semien’s barrel hit the ball, the crowd confirmed the end. The game-winning homer fell over the wall of the outfield a few yards to the right of where Oakland’s blast in the ninth inning silenced Toronto moments earlier. “The biggest at bat of the year for me,” said Semien. “Evidently.” At Baseball Reference, Toronto entered Friday with a 12.1% chance of making it to the playoffs (0.6% to win the World Series). During Friday’s game, Toronto’s playing odds looked like a heart monitor – floors as Oakland took an 8-2 lead, peaked at Gurriel’s slam, plummeted when the Athletics homered in the ninth, and shot up one last time when Semien went into the yard. . “After those first seven innings, we just woke up,” said Semien. The Blue Jays made two full comebacks on Friday. To make it all the way back up the leaderboard, they’ll have to show the same fight for a whole month. “That’s exactly what our team is,” said Montoyo. “And they’ve been doing that all year.”

