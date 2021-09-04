The summer of cricket proved that mixed crowds can improve the fan experience | Cricket

For the hardcore skeptics, the reluctance that the Hundred has been a game changer for women won’t outweigh the collective trauma the competition has cost them. The undeniable benefits the women’s game has gained from its format, viewership growth, prestige, pay standards, and game quality are all very good, but they still come at the cost of the future demise of the game. real game. What matters to the men matters most, for theirs is the Test arena, and theirs are the sending millions, and theirs is the glory, forever and ever. Amen.

But back to the good: The women’s side of the Hundred saw record visitors, unprecedented ticket sales and ratings in the millions. And one of its most successful elements, the double-header format, was just a happy coincidence: a contraction in logistics and ambitions caused by Covid protocols and shortcomings.

Had it not been for a global pandemic, the women’s and men’s matches would have been played separately, rather than playing one after the other with a single ticket buying a seat for both. We can’t be sure that the women’s tournament would have enjoyed the same popularity if their matches had been relegated to other, say, smaller grounds. But we can be pretty sure that there would have been a different atmosphere at the men’s competitions.

There were clear indications of that in the first men’s game at the Oval, the only one to be staged stand-alone. Far from being a family-friendly environment, that game was played against a beer-like, cozy backdrop that’s recognizable to anyone who’s been to a T20 final day: the kind that many fans haven’t taken their kids to; the kind that the Hundred was indeed made to fight.

As it was, one of the most revealing results as the tournament progressed was that the increased presence of women at matches had a real and enjoyable impact on the fans’ experience. It would come up repeatedly in people’s conversations, an encouraging thing to hear: encouraging, moving and a little amusing, the kind of mix you feel when your friend finally discovers Parks and Recreation on Netflix and you message how great it is. a decade after you first told them to give it a try.

It turns out that transforming a sports stadium from a predominantly male environment to a really mixed environment can really improve your day. That lowering the average testosterone level of a crowd will reduce the tendency to antisocial behavior, reduce the tendency to drink too much and get a little lazy and yell stupid, uncolored things that seem hilariously funny at the time. That it wards off primary outbursts of tribalist aggression that we wouldn’t allow anywhere else, but would find acceptable and even somewhat commendable when understood as sporting passion or team loyalty.

Oval Invincibles captain Dane Van Niekerk with the trophy at The Hundred final. Photo: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

This isn’t news, of course, not really. Many of us knew that a gender-balanced crowd doesn’t ruin a sporty atmosphere by generally making it, you know, more fun. Anyone who has been to tennis or has bought tickets to the London Olympics. All those who have attended women’s football matches, or women’s rugby matches, or professional netball. The 24,000 people who attended the 2017 Womens World Cup final in Lords said it was the best atmosphere they had experienced at a cricket match.

And yet it’s fair to say that until recently the presence of more women on cricket grounds or even stadiums was rarely a priority. As for the sporting hierarchy of needs, it has always been at the esoteric apex, along with self-actualization and human transcendence. Even us women who followed sport long before the men who ran it bothered to add us to the Venn diagrams in their marketing presentations, accepted that we were entering a man’s world. And if we didn’t like the way some men behaved, we knew where to go.