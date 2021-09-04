UNC Football Season: THB Staff Predictions





It’s game day! And while we have gameday content for you elsewhere, this article is more about the start of the season that this gameday represents. It’s time for our annual Tar Heel Blog Season Predictions, where we reveal our inner thoughts about the upcoming UNC team, free from the expectations of journalistic hedging! Come back next week with the weekly ACC game predictions, but for now let’s look at the long term with a few basic questions: The thing that stands out the most here is that we are all seeing a double digit win season. I don’t think we’ve collectively been this optimistic about UNC football since I started writing here 5 years ago (Jesus, it’s been a while). There is also total consensus that Sam Howell will be the offensive MVP (shocker), and some consensus that the defensive MVP will be linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, although Al is going with Storm Duck in his comeback and I’m going with Des Evans, who are already pulling raves in the camp as a big pass rusher. I’ve added a non-QB Offensive MVP section in anticipation of just this happening, and unsurprisingly, everyone chose either the novice running back, Ty Chandler, or the hottest receiver, Josh Downs. Duck gains a little love for Biggest Surprise, as does receiver Emery Simmons, who now takes on a bigger role with Beau Corrales announcing that he will need another surgery after the setbacks of his hernia repair last year. Conley and Asante are freshman starters who flashed last year, Hood is a true freshman who has already made the effort to run back, and Walston is a supersenior who may be forced to play heavier on offense with no seasoned NFL talent flanking him on the borders. Virginia is a popular pick for the worst loss, as some of our writers haven’t forgotten last year’s debacle and Virginia’s offense, especially in the trenches, is actually quite strong. The game I have not forgotten is Wake Forest, which was made much harder than it should have been and was only saved by possibly the best single-game performance of a quarterback Chapel Hill has ever seen. our lady and Miami probably wouldn’t be bad losses, but if you’re only forecasting one or two losses, that’s the way it goes I guess. On to some quick-fire questions: Everyone pays Matt for not choosing UNC to win the Coastal! Boooooooo (although he might save us from the jinx). What we can agree on is that the Heels will win all three in-state games they play this season, the rivalry game against NC State, the division game against Duke, and the non-conference game against Wake Forest (yes, that’s yet always a thing!). There is disagreement over whether or not UNC will meet the top-10 preseason billing, which seems like it’s more about timing than anything if UNC is going to lose a stupid game it will be early enough to build goodwill to get back in the rankings? You can read our bold predictions at your own pace, but I want to shout out to Tanya for bringing the #HowellHeisman into existence, and blowing Brandon a bit for calling 7 turnovers bold. Tanya also gets props for being the only writer to predict UNC will hold the conference we love, an optimistic site manager! Bring on this season and may the Heels exceed all our expectations!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tarheelblog.com/2021/9/3/22655873/unc-football-season-thb-staff-predictions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos