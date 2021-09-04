Spark in the second half propels UMass hockey to a 3-1 win on Friday – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

A gritty and ugly 60 minutes of play, but the Massachusetts hockey team put another game in the victory column after beating Vermont, 3-1 on Friday.

With a scoring drought plaguing both teams, junior Emilie Keij traded her role as a midfield facilitator for a goalscorer with a reverse shot from a rebound to lead 3-1 with less five minutes to play. UVM (1-2) goalkeeper Sierra Espelland allowed minimal second chances for most of the game, but couldn’t stop Keijs’s shot amid the throng of sticks to seal the game.

It felt very good, Keij said about her goal. I saw the ball and just went for it, it was my reverse so not the best choice but it went in.

Unlike the first two games of the season, UMass (3-0) saw the opponent draw first blood. With no choice but to bounce back, the Minutewomen scored two quick goals in the first half but needed the third to finish the even game.

So beautiful, said head coach Barb Weinberg of the end goal. The scoreline when it’s 2-1 to make it 3-1 gives you just that little bit of safety and breath you need at the end of the game.

Not only did the Catamounts start the game strong, UMass faced a physical and determined team for all four quarters. Clodagh Ferry got UVM going just under three minutes into the opening quarter and UVM’s defense prevented the Minutewomen from scoring in the middle two quarters.

For most of the game, both teams were energetic but sloppy. In particular, UMass had some of the missed passes and calls to start, and the Catamounts failed to convert on multiple shot attempts. Late in the third, UVM’s Maddy Moran turned a shot that went narrowly wide, failing to convert a supposed tying goal. Espeland himself had nine saves on the day but needed the Vermonts attack to bid more on the other side to pull out the win.

The Minutewomen overcame the sloppiness with a reorientation and regrouping after quarter one and eventually found the back of the net.

We got off to a slow start, it just felt like our first touch was a little off and we weren’t really stringing together many passes and we were talking about that in the first 15 minutes, Weinberg said.

Most of the UMass’s sloppiness was a matter of trying to do too much. When UVM came out strong, the Minutewomen brought in the wrong type of playstyle to try and stop them, which was the central focus of the first quarter conversation.

Really just trying to do the simple, Weinberg said. We tried to force the ball through the middle a lot in the first quarter, so we could pocket and go out and play really simple hockey.

However, simple play did not necessarily translate into a simple goal. UMass second of the day came from a tic-tac-toe goal on a corner penalty. Bella Ianni collected the insertion pass and took a hard shot from the top of the circle. Initially Espeland had the save, but Ianni then got her own rebound and backhanded into the back of the net with minutes left in the first.

UMass picked up the energy from the milestone of Iannis’ goal, but still failed to clean up other aspects of the game. UVM made it hard to feel comfortable at any point, with a constant knock on Minutewomens’ door, but ultimately failed to get it right before UMass closed the game.

It was a tough win, it wasn’t pretty, I don’t think we’ve ever strung five paces together, but to come out with a win in that situation is huge because that’s a lot of what our conference games will look like see, Weinberg said.

The Minutewomen take a road trip after the first three games have been played in Amherst and will not return to Gladchuk Field Hockey Complex until the end of September.

Protect ‘the Chuk’ is part of our history and we’re talking about it, protecting our own terrain, Weinberg said. The interesting thing is that our team usually does quite well on the road. I think because it’s more structured they’re excited to crank it up a bit and we just need to keep them fresh for five away games now.

UMass wants to bring its undefeated energy to Albany, New York on Sunday at 1 p.m.

