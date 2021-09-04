Cricket is coming to town ⋆ TheVoiceBW

Sports
Botswana women eye World Cup berth
A historic bat-and-ball battle begins next week as Botswana hosts the ICC Womens T20 Africa Qualifiers.
A seat at the 2023 World Cup in South Africa awaits the winners of the 11-day cricket extravaganza, which will take place from September 9-19 on the lush green grass of the BCA Oval in Gaborone.
In their first-ever ICC tournament, Botswana will be one of 11 countries looking to blaze their way to victory in the explosive, fast-paced sport that is 20-20 cricket.
The local ladies are currently ranked 40th in the world and have been drawn in a tough group that includes: Rwanda, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and the favorites Zimbabwe.
The top two teams then qualify for the semi-finals, as do the winners and runners-up of the other group, which consists of: Eswatini, Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon and Namibia.
While they are sure they have the firepower to cause a shock, Team BW will have to be at their best if they want to reach Mzansi.
Aside from Mozambique (49) the home side is the lowest ranked team in Group A and will face a Zimbabwean side currently ranked 12th in the world rankings.
Despite the setbacks, Head Coach Joseph Angara revealed that the ladies were ready to go, having started training for their date with destiny more than five months ago.
Our preparations began in April and it was followed by a trip to Rwanda in June, Angara revealed, adding that although they failed to win a single match in East Africa, the experience was invaluable.
Since then, the team has played friendly matches with our boys under 17 every Saturday and trains during the week. So far so good they are keeping the pace so we are very positive, continued the cricket coach, who has an injury free, full squad to choose from.
Although he was quick to acknowledge the opposition pedigree, Angara insisted that past results will be of little value once the competition starts.
Countries participating in the tournament are stronger sides. We’ve played with them before, but it was two years ago, so we can’t judge their strength based on this. But we are optimistic, because we too have done our homework and will take it game by game, concluded the sober tactician.
Reiterating Angara’s confidence, fantastic captain, Laura Mophakedi told Voice Sport that the hosts were doing everything they could to conquer.
With such limited time and resources, I believe we have used them to the best of our ability and I am hopeful that we will do well. The team is in good shape physically and mentally, which puts us in a better position to emerge victorious, explained the 23-year-old wicketkeeper, who is also a batter of the highest order.
The confident captain believes home advantage will be crucial as the ladies know the conditions inside out.
Morale is high because we are at home, it’s just such a shame there won’t be spectators in the ground, Mophakedi said.
Regardless of the lack of fans, the excitement of the talented all-rounders was evident as she looks forward to what will be a milestone for women’s cricket in Botswana.
The expectation is that we will at least make it to the semi-finals because we will compete against the superpowers such as Zimbabwe and Uganda, she concluded cautiously.
With just one World Cup spot up for grabs, expect fireworks as wickets fall, bails fly, sixs reign and the winner wins it all.
