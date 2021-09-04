A new kind of homecoming in all college football

ALBUQUERQUE Normality, or what passes for these days, began for Louis Trujillo when he arrived at the back door of the University of New Mexico around 6 a.m. Thursday. Ordinary came for Yolanda Sanchez as she began her shift at 7 a.m. in a stadium parking lot, and for Andrew Erickson, a Lobos receiver, as he warmed up in sight of the Sandia Mountains about 10 hours later.

But it wasn’t until the shadows stretched completely between the sidelines that the Lobos and their fans saw a rite they hadn’t seen in 642 days due to the coronavirus pandemic: a football game at University Stadium.

Football is a game, I think, which is great in a stadium, said Elton Hodgson, a retired Albuquerque police officer who set up camp with his family along Avenida Cesar Chavez ahead of Thursday’s game. When you watch it on TV, you get the reruns and all that stuff. But there is just the feeling of being in a crowd and a stadium. You just can’t replace that.

His daughter, Nicole Gates, had taken a day off from work and agreed: You appreciate the things you had and lost, and you didn’t even realize at the time that it was valuable because you went without for 20 years. to stop.