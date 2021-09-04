Sports
A new kind of homecoming in all college football
ALBUQUERQUE Normality, or what passes for these days, began for Louis Trujillo when he arrived at the back door of the University of New Mexico around 6 a.m. Thursday. Ordinary came for Yolanda Sanchez as she began her shift at 7 a.m. in a stadium parking lot, and for Andrew Erickson, a Lobos receiver, as he warmed up in sight of the Sandia Mountains about 10 hours later.
But it wasn’t until the shadows stretched completely between the sidelines that the Lobos and their fans saw a rite they hadn’t seen in 642 days due to the coronavirus pandemic: a football game at University Stadium.
Football is a game, I think, which is great in a stadium, said Elton Hodgson, a retired Albuquerque police officer who set up camp with his family along Avenida Cesar Chavez ahead of Thursday’s game. When you watch it on TV, you get the reruns and all that stuff. But there is just the feeling of being in a crowd and a stadium. You just can’t replace that.
His daughter, Nicole Gates, had taken a day off from work and agreed: You appreciate the things you had and lost, and you didn’t even realize at the time that it was valuable because you went without for 20 years. to stop.
If 2020 was the ultimate year of disruption for college football, 2021 could be the ultimate year of homecoming. After schools from coast to coast, including a string of historically black colleges and universities and every member of the Ivy League, failed to play at all in 2020 or were only able to compete outside their states, the early weeks of this season have been littered with games featuring teams for the first since 2019 on their own field. At least five such matches are scheduled for Saturday in Division I.
Thursday brought New Mexico’s moment, a season after public health restrictions closed University Stadium and fans routinely shouted Everyone a Lobo! everywhere except the grandstands inside or the Howl Zone outside.
In turn, the Lobos themselves were elsewhere, living an odyssey within an odyssey.
The team was not allowed to hold full training or competitions in Albuquerque and went on a 43-day road trip. With a hub in Las Vegas, the team played its intended home games there and traveled for away games where allowed. Once the Lobos were set up in Nevada, no players or coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the school.
The trip was critical to the finances of New Mexico’s athletic department, which owes much of its revenue to personal events. Eddie Nuez, the athletic director, said the Las Vegas residency had cost about $750,000, but university officials had reasoned that staging a season somewhere would position New Mexico to earn several million crucial dollars from television rights.
Plus, Nuez said, college leaders could hardly bear the idea of their team being forced to watch their Mountain West Conference counterparts play without them.
But due to the pandemic policy, New Mexico fans were unable to attend games in Las Vegas. Even Nuez was left behind in Albuquerque, where Lobos football has been one of the city’s biggest sports draws. But on Thursday night, before the game, he switched tailgates, offering stickers and high-fives, and turning someone’s bratwurst on a grill on the Stadium West grounds.
One after another, they approached to express a degree of exuberance that the Lobos were finally home.
I can’t speak for everyone, but my boys and my crew, we live for this, Trujillo said before the Lobo Walk, as the players passed cheerleaders and howling fans as they headed to the stadium. This is what we do. We come here, we tailgate, we go watch Lobo football.
There were still predictable reminders of the pandemic that people in the college sports world had hoped would now be tamed. Parking tickets were digital and there was a mask mandate for the stadium’s interior spaces.
However, there was college football for the announced crowd of 15,908, slightly more than the 2019 average New Mexico home visit. The crowd didn’t have to wait long to see the score. Just over two minutes into Thursday’s game, Terry Wilson, the quarterback transferring from Kentucky, threw an 11-yard touchdown to tight end Kyle Jarvis to take an early lead over Houston Baptist University. While the visitors threatened to close a 7-run deficit too late, the Lobos forced a fumble and won 27-17.
The New Mexico believers freely admit that their program is being rebuilt. (Coach Danny Gonzales said after Thursday’s win it was a big habit to lose here.) Even after a 2-5 campaign in 2020, they envision conference championships sometime under Gonzales, the sophomore coach who grew up in Albuquerque and played on the university as a walk-on punt and security.
But in anticipation of any long-term prospects on the field, people around college only thought about Thursday night for months. Gonzales dismissed the attitude of a closely focused, game planning coach and confessed that he had often spoken to his wife about what it would be like to lead his team at home.
Everyone, in the back of their minds, was excited and had energy from the crowd, said Erickson, the receiver who, after a red shirt year, an injury and the disrupted 2020 season, finally played his first home game on Thursday. But, he added in an interview early this week, it would be a distraction if we all thought about how many people there would be.
Their supporters apparently had no such concerns.
If we had to come in at five, I would have been here, Sanchez said. Everyone is so happy to be back.
Gonzales said in a post-game interview that he had arrived Thursday morning and counted the RVs he saw 12 that were already parked.
That hasn’t happened here in a long time, and that’s really cool, Gonzales said, although he was clearly more excited about capturing an even longer run: the 712-day run since New Mexico won at Albuquerque.
At the start of the week, Erickson wavered between recognizing the benefits of playing at home and risking buying into the hype.
On Thursday night, after the crowd trickled out and reveled in a victory from Lobos that had been tougher than they would have liked, he offered something of a re-evaluation.
Just being in the stadium and feeling the energy, when they made a big play it was quiet, and when we made a big play everyone just lit up, he said. It just shows how important it is.
He’d been coming to games in New Mexico since he was a kid, he said, but until Thursday, he’d never done the Lobo Walk himself as a Lobo.
It’s a really great feeling to be able to give that little kid’s hand a high-five as you walk by and enter the stadium and prepare to represent your state.
If one long delayed.
The crowd will almost certainly thicken next week for Rio Grande Rivalry’s showdown against New Mexico State, which played in Las Cruces last weekend after a 644-day hiatus.
But it will be another home game for the Lobos.
