UMass field hockey spreads love offensively in first three games – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Offensive contributions came from all over the field in UMass’s first three games of the season.

The summer separating the 2020-21 Massachusetts field hockey teams from this year’s campaign was shorter than ever, but the break came with an opportunity to focus on offensive success, and the Minutewomen took advantage of it.

UMass (3-0) has scored three goals in every game this season. Just as impressive as the number of goals in the beginning is the number of goalscorers. The Minutewomen don’t rely on one or two playmakers, but instead use their core veterans to create opportunities for their teammates.

Junior Emilie Keij sealed Friday’s victory over Vermont (1-2) by scoring her first career goal for UMass with less than five minutes left in the game. Keij is one of three Minutewomen to score for the first time in his career this season.

Earlier in the game, freshman Emilie Marchio scored her first own goal by going to the front of the net and catching a loose ball. The fearlessness to attack the front of the cage paid off for UMass’ scoring opportunities. Shots do not have to enter the net cleanly from the top of the circle as long as a Minutewoman is in position for a diversion opportunity.

We worked very hard on it in the preseason, Keij said about the improvements in scoring. And I think everyone contributed to it, many different people scored the goals that we had a hard time scoring [in the past] so it’s good that everyone is getting there now.

In the shortened spring season, UMass struggled to score consistent goals outside of Georgie McTear and Jess Beech, who collectively scored 13 of the 24 goals recorded by the Minutewomen in those 11 games.

This summer’s prep turned UMass quickly into a commission-scoring offense, with eight different goalscorers already responsible for nine goals. Beech and McTear have remained offensively active and are prime targets on penalty corners, but splitting the workload over three games allowed the entire offensive unit to thrive.

It was a total team effort, head coach Barb Weinberg said of this year’s offensive production. We struggled to get the ball into the back of the net in the spring, so we’ve focused a lot on that during the season and really people from all over the field are contributing.

Amalie Green has stepped into the role of facilitator in the offensive third for the Minutewomen. The graduate student is just in her sophomore year with the program, but leads UMass with four assists to start the season.

There is still a lot of work to be done in the offensive. Ball movement and possession are two areas where the Minutewomen have yet to find their groove.

I don’t think we’ve ever stringed together five possession passes, Weinberg said of her teams’ performance on Friday.

But when the ball is in the circle, UMass shows its guts. Players across the field swarm for the ball on penalty corners, rebound opportunities and centering passes. Sticks are always down and ready, waiting for the chance to stick one into the far post or divert a shot past a keeper.

So far, Minutewomens’ will to score and will to win have not been matched.

