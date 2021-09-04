No. 17 Penn State Falls on the Road in West Virginia

Next game: American 9/6/2021 | 19:00

MORGANTOWN, WV Penn State’s men’s soccer team played man-down for nearly 70 minutes, falling 3-1 on the road to West Virginia at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday night.

“I would like to congratulate our players for their commitment and determination to compete, given the circumstances in which we play a man-down against a high-quality opponent for so long,” said head coach. Jeff Cook . “We did a great job creating chances to score and were eventually rewarded and pushed to try to even the game. We took some risks trying to score the equalizer but unfortunately West Virginia scored a third on the counter-attack and put the game out of reach. Despite our disappointment at losing tonight’s game, there are several positives we can take from our performance.”

The first 12 minutes of the first half were a back-and-forth with both teams trying to build momentum. The Nittany Lions (1-1-1, 0-0-0 Big Ten) earned the first two corners around the fifth minute, while the Mountaineers (3-0-0, 0-0-0 MAC) took the first two shots of the game around the 14th minute, but both were wide.

Junior Alex Stevenson Penn State’s first shot of the game came in the 22nd minute from another corner, but it was blocked by the West Virginia defense in the sixth. Senior Danny Bloyou then had a great look at the net on the counterattack which was just tipped off the goal line by the opposing team’s keeper.

On the West Virginia counterattack, junior Jalen Watson got tangled up in a Mountaineer attacker and was shown a second yellow card in the game, which in turn is a red card and would have Penn State play man-down from the 23rd minute.

After the red card, junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes made three massive saves in the space of four minutes to keep the urgent Mountaineers out of the net.

However, the man-advanced home side were able to continue that pressure and slipped a high shot over Shakes’ outstretched fingertips in the 34th minute to take a 1-0 lead that would hold until halftime.

Outside of halftime, Penn State showed confidence in the attack with Bloyou running to the right side of the field for a foul just outside the 18 in the 51st minute.

The Nittany Lions got numbers in the penalty area and saw a shot from redshirt senior Pierre Reedy blocked and sent back to Bloyou on the near post which sent a shot to the far post which was saved on the line by a Mountaineer defender.

Again on the counterplay, West Virginia earned a corner and scored a header to take a two-goal lead in the 53rd minute.

The next 30 minutes were still controlled by the Mountaineer attack, but Shakes and the backline were able to defend the penalty area as best they could, with Shakes saving the two shots on the frame.

However, Penn State showed tenacity by earning a corner in the 81st minute and keeping the ball in the attack zone. The Nittany Lions again had numbers in the penalty area and a shot from sophomore Peter Mangione was initially rescued by West Virginia for classmate Femi Awodesu scored with a huge hit on the second ball to bring Penn State in.

With some momentum in their favor, the Nittany Lions continued to put pressure on the ball, pushing numbers forward in hopes of finding the equalizer.

West Virginia capitalized those numbers in the 89th minute with a breakaway goal in the top right corner for the 3-1 winning score.

NEXT ONE

The Nittany Lions return to Jeffrey Field on Monday, September 6 for a Labor Day game against American University, the defending Patriot League champions and the NCAA Tournament team from a season ago. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+.

GAME NOTES