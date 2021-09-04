How to Make the Floor of a Professional Ice Hockey Rink in Rockford

ROCKFORDIn the 40 years of the BMO Harris Bank Center, the ice rink’s concrete floor has been poured three times, including the last on Friday.

It was first installed in 1999. It was recast and lengthened by approximately 17 feet in 2007 when the Rockford IceHogs joined the American Hockey League. It was poured on Friday to replace the cooling system that is located in and under the concrete slab.

Scurto Cement Construction and Cimco, a manufacturer of ice rink cooling systems, teamed up to create the new ice rink floor.

The facility is a multi-purpose arena in downtown Rockford. It is currently home to the Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

The process involves pouring 312 cubic meters of concrete in one continuous stream. A long pipe carried concrete from trucks on South Main Street to the arena floor.

Throughout Friday morning, eight to ten trucks were continuously filled and dumped with about 25 truckloads of concrete into a pump that delivered the concrete onto the arena floor.

Three remote-controlled machines aimed the concrete pipe at the arena floor.

Workers wore large boots in the wet concrete as they spread it out.