Exclusive: Rajasthan Royals Academy aims to develop cricket among Emirates, says Brown – News
The Royals have now launched their second UAE academy at the Malek Stadium in Ajman
Dougie Brown played international cricket for Scotland and England, even sacking the iconic Brian Lara for a duck in the 1997 Champions Trophy in Sharjah.
After a first-class career spanning two decades, also sharing the Warwickshire dressing room in county cricket with Lara, Brown has become a highly respected coach, having worked with the UAE national team and franchise leagues such as the Abu Dhabi T10.
Brown, 51, is now director of the Rajasthan Royals Academy in the UAE. The Royals, the first IPL franchise to launch a cricket facility in Dubai, have now launched their second UAE academy at the Malek Stadium in Ajman.
In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Brown revealed the ambitions of Royals UAE and why it is important for young cricketers to develop complementary skills by playing different sports.
How was your collaboration with the Rajasthan Royals Academy in the UAE?
It is of course very exciting to be involved in this project. They are expanding in the UAE so it is doubly exciting. It’s a real hotbed of cricket with lots of good young players coming through. So for them to experience world class coaching, world class facilities and a world class program associated with an IPL franchise is just amazing.
Will any of your players from the academy get a chance to train with the Rajasthan Royals team during the IPL in the UAE this month?
Unfortunately not through the entire Covid protocol, the bubble, it will not be possible this year. But to further increase the chance of the Rajasthan Royals Academy here, how good will that be for our bowlers to bowl to Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes all these guys in the future. It will be absolutely amazing. It’s something we know they’ll get if and when Covid principles ease a little.
Will an RR player come to the academy when the IPL is over in October?
During the last IPL, when it was canceled in India, we had Zoom meetings with some players from Rajasthan Royals. That was brilliant. We have plans to hold similar events during this tournament or after the tournament, which will give the academy players an incredible experience.
Are your students here mainly from the South Asian community?
We have a complete, broad demographic of children that we have on our program. Yes, there are many Indian players, but there are also many western expats and also Pakistanis and Sri Lankans. It is the balance between South Asian and Western cultures coming together.
The Emirates Cricket Board has a long-term vision to bring Emiratis to cricket. Has your academy made plans to encourage locals to play cricket?
We would like to see the indigenous population involved in this. We would like to be an academy that absolutely wants to develop cricket among the Emirati people. We will certainly do everything we can to make sure this is the case. Not only Emirati men, but also women and girls. We also want to build a really strong development program and hopefully we can pass these players on to the UAE lineup, players who are good enough to go on and represent the UAE.
In your youth you also played football and rugby. How important is it for the athletic development of the children to also practice other sports?
It’s really important. I would always advocate that young people don’t just focus on one sport. I think a number of complementary skills can be developed by playing other sports, such as football, golf, rugby or even karate. When I was in Warwickshire in the UK, in our academy, we had some Indian and Pakistani children. In the South Asian culture, cricket is generally so popular, it’s such a big sport, all the kids focus on it. But we actually made a rule that all our cricketers had to spend four hours a week on a different sport, be it badminton, tennis or table tennis, which allowed them to learn different skills that they could apply in cricket if and when their became work. It helps them athletically. It helps condition and it helps hand-eye coordination. If you play football and rugby, it helps field cricketers. So I think it’s very important.
