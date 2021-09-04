Sports
COLUMN: Wellsville football to be penalized for last-minute 11-man rescue; football predictions for tonight’s matches. | Sport
Kudos to Wellsville Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and head football coach Bob McMorris.
Last Friday, Wellsville made the LATE decision to tell Section V that they don’t have enough players to compete in the 11-man format and want to switch to 8-man instead.
Seriously, just a week away from their trip to Le Roy for their regular season opener and they are pulling the plug, leaving Le Roy in limbo without a game and also turning Class C into a total mess with seven other schools now having to find games.
Wellsville should have known much earlier whether or not they could play with 11 men based on their pre-season numbers alone. They definitely should have made a decision no later than the first few days, not seven days before their first game. Throwing this to Section V a week before the season was due to start is unforgivable and irresponsible. This should warrant some sort of Section V suspension, perhaps banning their 8-man football program from Sections this season. This should certainly not go unpunished.
Who knows, maybe Wellsville is still pouting about that 70+ point scandal they got from Le Roy a few years ago and decided instead of buying another one, to fold the store and go to 8 man .
I really don’t know why they left the season, this is actually coming in the 24th hour.
To be fair, it all worked out for Le Roy when they got to play against rival Cal-Mum/BB, but the Knights lost one home game and now play just three home games all season. And if Clyde-Savannah hadn’t run into a covid problem that forced them to cancel their scheduled match with Cal-Mum/BB, Le Roy might not have found an opponent in time to play.
Wellsville dropped the ball on this one. I can say this would never have happened under former AD Denny Miless watch.
Phone calls and emails went unanswered by Wellsville.
They should be ashamed of themselves.
Fall soccer is my favorite time of high school sports season, it doesn’t even come close.
And we’ve got some barn burners going on tonight, including Section Vs biggest rivalry Le Roy on Cal-Mum/BB and Livonia on HF-L in a battle for the defending Sectional champions.
With the cancellations of several matches already, between teams going down to eight men at the last minute, as well as covid issues, the schedule has seen more than its fair share of bumps in the road, and who knows, if there are any more changes. come.
I think I would be incredibly gullible to believe that this season will have no more problems for the next two months.
I know Section V coordinator/planner Scott Barker has his fingers crossed.
Here’s what we do know that tonight is going to be a great night for high school football in and around Section V.
Let me share some predictions with you…
Bishop Kearney/Rochester Prep/Rochester Academy Charter in Batavia
Yes, you read that right, Batavia in principle receives four schools in a class B football match.
Honestly, you never know what you’re going to get with BK from year to year. One season they appear as a custom team and other times they can compete in the Power 5.
It will be interesting to see what they have this season.
Batavia head coach Brennan Briggs doesn’t need four programs to merge with as he and his staff have done just fine with one.
By now we all know what to expect from Batavia, a well-coached team that plays hard until every whistle. Batavia at home in this one. Blue Devils 32, BC 18.
Two years ago Livonia defeated HF-L for the Class B title and knocked out the Cougars 12-0 in the final and I think they would have beaten them last year if they hadn’t dropped to Class C for their second straight win to obtain.
I know everyone is counting Livonia this fall after losing their very skillful position kids and several of their best defenders.
I am not one of them. Livonia 20, HF-L 18.
Notre Dame in York/Pavilion
I love both these programs and their coaching staff.
I really liked what I saw when I visited York/Pavilion in training last week, a confident group ready to prove some of their doubters wrong.
After winning the section title in 2019, Notre Dame was bitten by the injury bug last spring and struggled to take just one win, so Joe Zambito and the Fighting Irish have their own share of doubts.
York/Pavilion win a close, 15-14.
The 89th meeting against these two legendary programs (CM leads 45-41-2) is expected to be a fun and exciting opener. Coach Yokopovich says his Raiders have been ramping up the intensity since learning that Le Roy would be their week one opponent. I love it.
Coach Herdlein has a strong squad returning this season and you can guarantee that if No. 56 (Zach Vanderhoof) stays healthy, the Knights will be ready to take their 16th section title. It starts Friday. Le Roy is just too tough in the trenches. Knights 30, Raiders 12.
