A Preview of LSU’s Season Opener at UCLA









Football is finally here: A taste of LSU’s season opener at UCLA





















































LSU strategist Max Johnson. Photo courtesy of LSU Athletics. LSU football season opener couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s been nearly a week since Hurricane Ida swept through southern Louisiana, and much of the region is still working on recovery efforts to try to return to a semblance of normal life. And everyone at The Pelican State knows that watching the Tigers play on a Saturday night can go a long way toward restoring that sense of normalcy. So all eyes will be on LSU this weekend with a little extra stock invested in the Tigers as they head to Los Angeles for the 2021 opener against UCLA at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium.

“It’s an honor to play there,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in his weekly pre-game press conference. “I am so excited to take our team there. I usually don’t take them to the stadium the day before… but I think it’s something they want to see. Let them take pictures, let them be a part of it, let them get that out of the way.”

It’s the first time the Tigers have ever played in the Rose Bowl, and the first time they’ve faced the Bruins in football.

UCLA has already had one game after beating Hawaii 44-10 in “Week 0” of the college football season.

A strong run game led by Zach Charbonnet with a 106-yard, 3-touchdown effort from the junior tailback paved the way for the Bruins, who racked up 244 total rush yards in the game. Senior running back Brittain Brown added another 78 yards and another touchdown.

Defensively, UCLA surprised many in the college football world by limiting the Warriors’ offense to just 269 total yards, including just 26 on the ground, while adding 2 interceptions, 2 sacks and 7 tackles for loss to their strong effort.

“(They are) better than they were last year,” Orgeron said of the Bruins defense. “I thought they had their boys playing. They were attacking. They played all over the field and I thought their cornerbacks were doing well in the open space, so it’s going to be a challenge. But we also have speed. ”

LSU will try to use that speed in its first game under new Offensive Coordinator Jake Peetz, who has many talented athletes at his disposal.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson will get a lot of attention as he’s given the task of leading the new charge out the gate.

“I think (Johnson’s) understanding of our offense (has grown),” Orgeron said. “Jake did a great job. (He) learns how to stay in the bag, learns to read, and I just hope he finds Kayshon Boutte (sophomore recipient). I think he’ll be fine if he does.”

Boutte will act as the safety blanket for Johnson, who will work with a relatively unknown backfield behind him. Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery have been in and out of the first team during the off-season with various injuries, forcing a few younger faces to practice with Johnson in recent weeks.

All signs seem to indicate that they will both be available on Saturday, but it will still take a little bit of adjustment for the offensive line and the backfield to get everything in line.

“(Davis-Price) managed to run back, so he looks like he’s fine,” Orgeron said. “The offensive line is going to take time to gel a bit as we haven’t had our offensive baseline the whole camp. I think that’s the area where it needs to gel, and we need to learn to gel fast, because UCLA looked pretty good on the defensive front. ”

It’s just an extra challenge for the Tigers, who already had their travel plans turned upside down by the impact of Ida.

LSU evacuated to Houston on Saturday before the hurricane hit and traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday to get some rest before the game. But while the Tigers may be safe from the storm, many of their residences and family homes were badly hit and are still recovering.

“Our administration has been kind to help if any of our families need help, so as far as our players feel that family is okay, everyone is okay,” Orgeron said. “Some of the houses are really damaged, some need to be moved in the hotels, but I think for the most part everyone is fine. The players and coaches did a great job. … Our team is focused. Everyone has been to the meetings early. We’re kind of in our own little protective cocoon here, so it’s been good.”

Not only is Saturday’s game one of the big match-ups around the country, but it will certainly have a similar feel to the 2005 season opener that was moved to the state of Arizona after Hurricane Katrina, or the return of the New Orleans Saints. to the Superdome for the first time after the storm.

Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. on FOX.





Dog stories from [225]: Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys Chief Happiness Officer Penny [Sponsored]

Weekend donations, free camps and services open after Hurricane Ida