Vermont investigates Covid-19 outbreak linked to hockey club

Contact tracers have so far identified 11 cases linked to Full Stride Hockey, Vermont Department of Health spokesman Ben Truman confirmed Friday afternoon.

Truman said he was unable to speak to the affected individuals.

Full Stride Hockey owner and chief instructor Dan McFall said Thursday that a team captain had informed him that the team had to cancel its last game of the season due to a few reports of positive cases with the team.

He wasn’t sure how many of the infected players had been vaccinated. He said the league encourages players to get vaccinated and follow guidelines from the state, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the arenas.

The clubs’ matches have been played at the Cairns Arena in South Burlington and the Leddy Ice Arena in Burlington, according to the schedules on the Full Stride website.

We hope our community returns to normal soon, McFall said. The closures, while perhaps necessary, have hit the local sports industry and those working in this industry hard for the past year and a half.

More than 120 cases of Covid-19 were linked to an outbreak at the ice rink at the Montpeliers Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center last fall.

In that outbreak, infections were reported among members of adult and youth hockey teams and broomball players, in addition to further transmission in the community.

Truman, of the health department, said Vermonters should take several steps during the Delta variant-fueled wave of cases in Vermont, including getting vaccinated, staying home if you’re sick, getting tested if you have symptoms, washing hands regularly and wearing gloves. a mask in indoor public areas.

VTDiggers Maggie Cassidy contributed to this report.