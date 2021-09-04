Astros vs. Padres – Game Recap – September 3, 2021

SAN DIEGO — Carlos Correa sometimes calls his swing sexy.”

His big three-run homer on Friday night certainly fit the bill.

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and Correas’ three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who defeated the scuffing San Diego Padres 6-3.

It was definitely one of the sexiest this year,” Correa said. I wanted to do just that. I was looking for just that field and it just feels good to have a ball like that tattooed in the middle. The swing felt great today .”

Tucker homered with two outs to Emilio Pagn (4-1) in the deck atop the right field wall, his 23rd. Alex Bregman was on board with a single.

The AL West-leading Astros came off consecutive shutout losses in Seattle. They hadn’t scored since the eighth inning of a 4-3 win over the Mariners on Monday.

Correa broke that streak when he hit a shot from the top of a planter in front of the center batter against Jake Arrieta with two outs in the fourth. Michael Brantley was on board on a leadoff single and Tucker walked with one out for Correa’s 21st homer.

We were pretty aware that we haven’t scored any runs lately, so it was huge to get that three-run homer,” Correa said. homer and we were able to take that win.

Correa’s drive gave Houston a 3-1 lead. The Padres tied the score on an RBI double with one out in the fifth by Tommy Pham, who was pinch-hitting for Arrieta, and a single by Austin Nola with one out in the sixth.

That was a big three-run homerun for Carlos, as Arrieta was throwing the ball really well, manager Dusty Baker said. Before tonight he had trouble walking, but tonight he threw the ball like old Jake Arrieta Id in the past.

It was Houston’s first game at Petco Park since last season losing Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to Tampa Bay in the playoff bubble.

Blake Taylor (3-4) took the final of seventh for the win. Ryan Pressly threw the ninth for his 23rd save.

The Astros added a run in the ninth on Jake Meyers’ single that swallowed up first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The Padres have lost seven out of ten and are half a game behind Cincinnati for the second wildcard spot.

The Padres loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh before Eric Hosmer struckout on a pitch above the zone.

Arrieta gave up three runs and three hits in five innings in his second start since the Padres signed him as a minor league free agent on August 16. A minor left hamstring strain forced him off his Padres debut on August 18 in Colorado and he was placed on the injured list. He was activated for Friday’s game.

Jos Urquidy of Houston hit 4 1/3 innings in his first start since June 29, giving up two runs and five hits. He missed two months with right shoulder discomfort.

He gave up Pham’s RBI double and Manny Machado’s RBI infield single with two outs in the third, which was originally judged to be a groundout, but was reversed after video review.

Urquidy singled off Arrieta with two outs in the third for his first big league-hit.

NEXT ONE

LHP Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.91) of the Astros and RHP Joe Musgrove (9-8, 2.85) are scheduled for Saturday night in the middle game of the series. Musgrove is coming off his second complete game shutout of the season, a three-hitter with the Angels. His first was the Padres’ first-ever no-hitter, in Texas on April 9.

