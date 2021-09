Cross Country Opener in Memphis

CONWAY, Ark. The University of Central Arkansas Bears Cross Country teams head to Memphis, Tennessee tomorrow for the Memphis Twilight. The women’s race starts at 9:20 PM and the men’s race starts at 10 PM. This gathering includes a wide variety of runners including college, high school and high school teams for an eventful night of racing. The track is unique in that it is held at night and the only lighting comes from stadium lighting. This course covers a large number of sports fields and creates a new landscape for the route. The Memphis Twilight was canceled last year, but is set for action this year. The Bears have a great mix of new and returning runners for the 2021 season. The newcomers for the men are Johnny lam , River Hill , William Ryan Johnson , Jackson Salsman , and Thomas Thompson ; and sophomore Christian Tamura . The upcoming freshmen for the women’s team are Jewel Baer , Ashlyn Floyd , Isabel Lynch , Ali Nachtigal , Felisa Saheib , Emma Selpha . The Bears have a lot of recurring talent that will lead our teams into a strong season. Returning runners for the men’s team include juniors Niklas Iking , Parker Jackson , Walter Reed , and Simon Schneider ; seniors Jesse Applewhite , Brett Borchert , Thomas Cain , Hunter Henderson , and Tate Whaley and graduates Philipp Haessner , and Alex Hanson . The returning runners for the women’s team are sophomores Anna Bommes and Marie Moller Schmidt , juniors Bekah Bostian , Anna Jeffcoat , and Sara Steimel , and senior Sarah Grace Meek . From the coach Head Coach Beau Theriot “We are really looking forward to seeing how much our big training block before the summer has paid off. Our boys and girls have covered hundreds, even thousands of miles since their last game. I look forward to seeing our newcomers with our returnees” as we try to drive as a pack for most of the race. If we work together and come forward aggressively, it will be a successful race from a coaching perspective. “

The women are ranked No. 8 in the Preseason South Central Region and the Men’s No. 11. The Bears are sure to make us proud this season. Go bears! Follow the bears

