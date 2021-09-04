Georgia Tech Football: What Should We Learn This Week – Northern Illinois

Can you believe it? Georgia Tech football is this weekend, and it feels absolutely amazing to say so! Now for the past nearly 100 days we’ve been previewing the team, throwing out hottakes, talking about the schedule and all sorts of other stuff, but today we would just focus on this weekend.

This will be a new series that mainly Robert and I will write, although we may have the occasional guest just for the thrill. Every week we look at three questions that need to be answered next weekend. So without further ado, let’s take a look at this weekend’s game against Northern Illinois.

Has Georgia Tech figured out how to restrain a quarterback who can run?

Northern Illinois is breaking in with a new quarterback this season: Michigan state transfer Rocky Lombardi, who will replace Ross Bowers, who graduated last year. While at Michigan State, Lombardi started sporadically before being the full-time starter last year. And he did well with Sparty.

In 22 games, Lombardi completed 48 percent of his passes (159-for-332) for 1,902 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. On the ground, he added another 166 yards on 74 carries (though I’d assume that includes pocket numbers).

I’m not going to sit here and pretend Rocky Lombardi is a great clambering quarterback. He’s not. He is definitely a pass-first man. I would also say the same about Ian Book, who ran 46 yards against Tech last season. Id also say that about Boston Colleges Phil Jurkovec, who rushed for a horrendous 94 yards against Tech last season.

It’s up to the defense and the linebackers to keep Lobmardi in the pocket in this game, or better yet, keep him on the ground. He hasn’t really blown anyone away with his passing or rushing numbers, but if Tech can make him as one-dimensional as possible, I’d say they have a much higher chance of winning.

Has the offensive line actually got better, or did we all talk?

As you can expect, there has been a lot of talk on the offensive line this season. Jeff Sims spent way too much time on the ground this past season (7 percent layoff). Between that and the absurd percentage (22.9 percent), the offensive line has a lot of room to improve.

I’ll be brief as we’ve been sick of talking about it this off-season ad, but Tech is adding potentially serious talent to the offensive line with Devin Cochran, a graduate transfer from Vandy, leading the additions. Georgia Tech Also Adds Kenneth Kirby From Norfolk State And Nick Pendley From Mississippi state. It will also be year 2 for Jordan Williams in right tackle, so there should be some improvement there as well.

From here we just have to see what they can do this week. Ideally, I’d like Sims to stay upright throughout the game and Gibbs to actually use the attack line to his advantage.

Who will kick this season? And are they good?

So, looking at the Above the Line chart released earlier this week, Georgia Tech has FOUR kickers above the line. That makes a lot of sense considering Georgia Tech has been 6-for-16 on field goals since Geoff Collins was hired. To be fair, Georgia Tech hasn’t had a good kicker since Harrison Butker, so it makes sense that Tech is going to throw a lot at the wall and hope something sticks.

The likely starter among the group is Brent Cimaglia, who came over from Tennessee. In four seasons with the Vols, Cimaglia made 46 of his 62 field goal attempts (74.2 percent) and was perfect from the inside 30 and a long one at 53. He also made 88 of 89 extra point attempts, with his only miss last season.

Let’s see what the other three guys did.

Austin Kent: Kent mainly kicked off, but also scored in the Duke game last season, averaging just over 41 yards per point. He has not attempted a field goal at the collegiate level.

Jude Kelley: Kelley had a lot of promise and came in as a starter last season, but then [Styx] almost immediately the fan hit in front of him. The kick was blocked on his first field goal at collegiate level. He later got another try, which also missed. He also had a PAT blocked in that match, but managed to connect with his other PAT and field goal. Kelley attempted two more field goals last season and missed both, but made the other three PATs he attempted.

Gavin Stewart: While Jude Kelley started the season as the primary kicker last season, Gavin Stewart ended the season as the primary kicker. He saw his first action of the season against UCF, where he made two PATs. He missed one kick and missed a few PATS, but had a much better season overall than Kelley. He finished 2-for-3 on field goals and 22-for-24 on PATs.

While I don’t know these are great options, I think Gavin Stewart is probably the go-to guy if Cimaglia goes down.

And to talk about punting briefly, David Shanahan will have a chance to show what he can do this season, although I’m sure Kent will get a chance here too.

What questions do you want to see answered this weekend?