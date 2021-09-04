Field hockey attack breaks loose in 4-2 victory over Bryant





Next game: at Drexel 9/5/2021 | 12:00 o’clock PHILADELPHIA, Dad. The hockey team of La Salle (2-1) took two wins in a row, as Sofia Plaza and Tatum Johnson each struck twice in a 4-2 over Bryant (0-3) to improve to 2-0 at Hank DeVincent Field. HOW IT HAPPENED: Reigning Atlantic 10 Conference Rookie of the Week Sofia Plaza asserted himself early again, burying a penalty stroke at 10:01 to give the Explorers an early 1-0 lead.

sophomore Tatum Johnson quickly doubled that lead, scoring just 1:51 after Pla to give La Salle a 2-0 lead in the first.

The Bulldogs reacted before the end of the period, when Chloe Tilley ducked to finish a shot into the circle and reduce La Salle's lead to 2-1.

Bryant struck again midway through the third quarter to even the game when Taryn Rauff buried a penalty corner on a feed from Lotte Guitink to make it 2-2.

La Salle quickly jumped back to the front, while Pla shot in her second of the game at 38:24 to recapture the Explorers lead, 3-2.

Johnson again quickly followed Pla’s score with her second of the game, averting a pass from junior Casey Reilly back of the net for a 4-2 lead at 40:32.

The Explorer defense did the rest, holding back the Bulldogs to take their second straight win. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Pla has now scored an eye-opening five goals in her first three collegiate games, good for first place in the A10. She also ranks first in winning goals (2) and shots (16).

sophomoreRyan Curley(2-1) took the win for a second consecutive start and made five saves in the win.

As a team, the Explorers average three goals per game in three games, beating their opponents 9-5.

With four points on Friday, Johnson is now second on the team with eight points, trailing just 10 to Pla.

freshman Laura McCann took her first career point, while Samie Hackman earned her first point of the season.

La Salle held the edge in shots, 22-14 as well as penalty corners, 10-6. NEXT ONE: With their two-game homestand complete, the Explorers head to Philadelphia neighbor Drexel on Sunday, September 5 at noon.

