Naomi Osaka unsure when next game will be, considers taking a break from tennis





NEW YORK — After losing the third round at the US Open on Friday night, a tearful Naomi Osaka said she wasn’t sure when she will play a competitive tennis match next and will retire from the sport indefinitely. In a press conference after the 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-4 defeat to Leylah Fernandez, Osaka told reporters that the sport no longer brought her joy. “I feel like this lately, when I win, I don’t feel happy,” Osaka said. “I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel really sad. I don’t think that’s normal.” 2 Related Osaka, 23, started to cry and the moderator tried to end the media session, but she said she wanted to continue. “Actually, I feel like I’m figuring out what I want to do at this point, and I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka said. “I think I’ll stop playing for a while.” The press conference was then abruptly ended. The defending US Open champion and four-time major winner, Osaka struggled for most of the match against 18-year-old Fernandez at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and her frustration was evident. She smashed her racket on the field and at one point threw it away. She was later cautioned for hitting a ball in the stands. After losing the tiebreaker in the second set, she left the field for a bathroom break with her head draped in a towel. Osaka has played sparingly since withdrawing from the French Open for her second round match in May. Before the tournament, Osaka said she would not participate in press conferences at Roland Garros, citing her mental health, and the decision sparked a firestorm. She was fined after opting out of her media obligations following her opening round win and subsequently withdrew from the event. She later revealed in a social media post that she had experienced “long bouts of depression” after her breakthrough at the US Open in 2018. Osaka then skipped Wimbledon and only played again during the Olympics in her native Japan. She played in only one lead-in event for the US Open and lost to Jil Teichmann in the round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open. Despite her lack of games, Osaka said at a pre-tournament press conference she was happy with the state of her game entering the US Open, calling it “great fun” to be back. Osaka had moved to the third round via walkover after her second-round opponent, Olga Danilovic, withdrew ill. She defeated Marie Bouzkova in the first round on Monday 6-4, 6-1. While the US Open is the last major of the year, the WTA Finals and the pandemic-delayed BNP Paribas Open, a 1,000-level event, remain both, as well as other smaller tournaments.

