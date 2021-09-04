



EWING, NJ It has taken a long time for the TCNJ football team. The Lions have not played a game since November 16, 2019, which was 658 days ago. TCNJ Eager To Get Back On The Roster Traveling To 13e-arranged Muhlenberg on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick-off. “The team is very excited to be out and about again,” senior quarterback Dave Jachera said. “After 658 days of not playing a game, you almost forget what it’s like to have the adrenaline rushing through your body on game day. But the time to compete again has finally come, and we’ve been waiting for it.” Jachera is ready to take the reins again as TCNJ’s starting quarterback. In his freshman season, Jachera earned NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He threw for 786 yards and six touchdowns as he rushed for a pair in his rookie campaign. The Pompton Plains, NJ native is stepping into a captaincy role for his senior season. TCNJ’s skill positions are manned by running backs Mark Pacini and Colin Tong , along with wideouts Jaiden Elliott , Matthew Macaulay , and Max Hayford . Lucas Spitzer and art foreman are ready to handle tight tasks. The Lions will look to build on the success they had in the airstrike in 2019 as TCNJ finished third in the NJAC in passes per game with a 192.3 average. On the defensive side of football, TCNJ’s front seven was another Lions strong point two years ago. TCNJ was fourth in the NJAC in sacks with 22 on the season, and fifth in rushing yards per carry against with an average of 3.6. Nick Cellic and Jared Lyles will lead the defense line at the finishing positions. Two years ago, Celli was third in the NJAC in tackles for loss with 12. He also added three sacks, while Lyles had 3.5 sacks on the year. Juniors Chris McCormack and Ryan McGuire will hold the front line alongside Celli and Lyles. Celli, another senior captain, is promised by what he’s seen of the squad in the preseason camp. “The energy in this camp is different from previous years,” Celli said. “Everyone on the team knows what we are capable of and that translates to the field in many different aspects.” The secondary is led by returnees Luke Young and Cole Groschel . Young had a breakthrough season two at corner, leading the NJAC in pass breaks with 10. Groschel made 37 tackles as a defensive backer in his freshman season. A disciplined team two seasons ago, the Lions ranked first in the NJAC with the fewest penalties per game (43.2), which also accounted for 36e out of 245 teams in the nation. A long hiatus from action for TCNJ will come to an end on Saturday. The Lions are confident that with the work they’ve put in over the past 20 months, they’re ready for their long-awaited return to the football field. “We did it one day at a time. We had a very strong spring ball and the hardest pre-season camp since I’ve been here,” said Jachera. “We have made great strides since our last season and we are ready to win some football matches.”

