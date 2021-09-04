Inspiring MacLeod beats brain cancer in pro hockey return

Looking at him, you’d think he was a professional hockey player, said Brad Hunt, a recent Canuck signer. When you heard his story after that, you should say, are you kidding? Photo by NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

Watching Wade MacLeod race across the ice during his morning workouts, you'd have no idea he's had four brain surgeries and beat cancer.

When you see him and Brad Hunt, the Vancouver Canuck free agent, challenged by their longtime trainer Kai Heinonen as they time their efforts in every exercise, you'd never think MacLeod hasn't had a single meaningful match in three seasons. had played. You would certainly never imagine there was a time when MacLeod was told he had three to five years to live. MacLeod, 34, has been hitting the Planet Ice Coquitlam rinks several times a week all summer as he prepares to return to professional hockey. After his doctors received a clean bill of health, the left winger signed a deal with the Manchester Storm, a team in the Elite Ice Hockey League of the United Kingdom (EIHL). They are scheduled to open their season on September 26.

He had 25 goals and 49 points in 49 matches with Lowen Frankfurt, a team in Germany's second division, when he last played in 2017-18. He just lives every day, said Hunt, 33, a Maple Ridge defenseman who signed with the Canucks this summer after playing parts of the past eight seasons in the NHL with five different clubs. What he was going through, he beat, and it wasn't a question for him whether he would do it or not. It was that We would just keep pushing forward, and that's what he did. You come here and you look at him and you would think he was a professional hockey player. When you heard his story after that, you should say, are you kidding? It's an inspiration. We get to play a game and you sometimes take it for granted. When someone close to you has to go through something like this, it opens your eyes and reminds you that you are in a special place to be able to do what you love.

Article content

Once upon a time, MacLeod and Hunt got to know each other by dropping the gloves and fighting in their 2005-06 junior rookie seasons, when MacLeod was with the Port Coquitlam Buckeroos and Hunt with the Pacific Junior B League's Ridge Meadows Flames. Now of course they laugh about it. Born in Coquitlam, MacLeod would go to the BC Junior A Hockey Leagues Merritt Centennials, where he finished fourth in the league in 2006-07 after racking up 105 points, including 51 goals. That led to him getting a scholarship to Northeastern University and four strong seasons with 61 goals, 137 points in 149 games led him to sign a deal with the American Hockey Leagues Springfield Falcons. In his second full season with Springfield in 2012-13, MacLeod took a heavy check down the boards in a game. He had an attack. Doctors found the tumor in his brain as a result, and he had to undergo surgery to remove it.

He underwent extensive therapy, including relearning to speak. He was fit and ready to play again for the start of the 2013-14 season, earning another AHL contract, this time with the Toronto Marlies. The attacks continued. The tumors came back. Three more operations would take place in the following years. There would be cancer treatments. There were hard, tough discussions with doctors, including those with only three to five years to live. I was in denial at first, admitted Heinonen, who has been training MacLeod offseason since college. After one brain operation we will start exercising again. After another brain operation, we are going to exercise again. It caught on when they said about life expectancy.

MacLeod kept fighting. He is quick to praise his wife Karly, quick to say how she caused this. They have two daughters: Ava, 3, and Georgia, six months. Gradually there has been more physical, occupational and speech therapy. He changed his diet. He did hyperthermia treatments. All of that was helped by money raised through a GoFundMe effort. He turned to Stephen Raghoobarsingh, a registered clinical consultant who works with athletes. There were points where MacLeod didn't have the strength to get out of bed and he would focus on goals he scored at the famous Brick Tournament when he was 10 years old, or games he had with Merritt or at Northeastern. He worked to maintain that positive mindset. He kept saying he wanted to go back to hockey. He did have doctors who wondered if it was possible.

I went with them for the rest of that appointment and then I didn't see them after that, MacLeod said. I now have a great team of doctors and they were all on the same page. They told me if you can do this, you can do anything, and if you want to play pro hockey again, so be it. Because of all this MacLeod started Hockey progress a hockey camp that promises to help participants take that next leap to the next level of hockey. It now includes online courses. Playing with Manchester is his professional priority at the moment. General manager and coach Ryan Finnerty, 40, is a native of Lethbridge who played in the BCHL, so he should have a good background on MacLeod. MacLeod said his times in exercises for Heinonen are constantly improving and he has never felt better. I don't want cancer to be the reason I'm retiring, he said. If I go back and I don't have what I once had, that's fine. But I feel fit and ready to go and my skills are there.

