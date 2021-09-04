Cubs David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID-19

Manager David Ross and team president Jed Hoyer tested positive for COVID-19, the Cubs said Friday.

Ross and Hoyer have been vaccinated. They are feeling well and are in quarantine, the team said, and bench coach Andy Green will lead the Cubs in the meantime. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MLB guidelines, Ross and Hoyer must remain in quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

It is not known when or how Ross and Hoyer were exposed to the virus, but they received news of their positive tests Friday morning.

There was no report of players not being available for the game against the Pirates.

The Cubs issue tests to players to determine if there are positive cases in the team.

At this point, all [Ross] close contacts were tested today and we have no positive tests within the clubhouse, Green said.

The team will step up some safety measures to contain possible spread. Green said players will reduce the amount of time they spend in the clubhouse, and those believed to have been in close contact with Ross or Hoyer will be tested daily until doctors tell them it’s safe to go back to usual. test schedule. by MLB.

In the dugout, coaches and players don’t wear masks during games because they’re outside, but Green said they’ve been diligent in putting them on as soon as they step into the tunnel on their way to the clubhouse.

We would do everything we can to protect everyone in this clubhouse and minimize the chance of this spreading, Green said.

Over the next 10 days that Green manages, he will still communicate regularly with Ross, who will have input on the team’s day-to-day operations.

He will continue to call behind the scenes, Green said. We would continue to talk consistently, and any kind of direction he was given during his quarantine would be continued.

Green led the Padres from 2016 to 2019, and he was the Diamondbacks third base coach in 2015. Before that, Green was the manager of the minor leagues from 2012 to 2014 and won the Southern League Manager of the Year award in 2013. and 2014. He was hired in December 2019 to be the Cubs bench coach.

I love hanging out with Rossy every day, Green said. He is very nice. He makes the clubhouse a lively place. Not everyone in the world is like that so it will suck not to be around him for the next 10 days. We hope we all stay healthy and continue to test negative so we don’t have a further spread.

The Cubs are among a handful of MLB teams that have passed the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols. Green hopes the lack of symptoms from Ross and Hoyers will encourage players who have not been vaccinated to reconsider.

I think everything we’ve seen from a research perspective shows that those of us who choose to get vaccinated have: [a] much more likely to be asymptomatic or not experiencing any major symptom, if we have a symptom, Green said. So I think that’s the message for the unvaccinated guys in the clubhouse who have continued to make that choice, and for the unvaccinated people across our country who have continued to make that choice.