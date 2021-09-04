Sports
Cubs David Ross, Jed Hoyer test positive for COVID-19
Manager David Ross and team president Jed Hoyer tested positive for COVID-19, the Cubs said Friday.
Ross and Hoyer have been vaccinated. They are feeling well and are in quarantine, the team said, and bench coach Andy Green will lead the Cubs in the meantime. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and MLB guidelines, Ross and Hoyer must remain in quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.
It is not known when or how Ross and Hoyer were exposed to the virus, but they received news of their positive tests Friday morning.
There was no report of players not being available for the game against the Pirates.
The Cubs issue tests to players to determine if there are positive cases in the team.
At this point, all [Ross] close contacts were tested today and we have no positive tests within the clubhouse, Green said.
The team will step up some safety measures to contain possible spread. Green said players will reduce the amount of time they spend in the clubhouse, and those believed to have been in close contact with Ross or Hoyer will be tested daily until doctors tell them it’s safe to go back to usual. test schedule. by MLB.
In the dugout, coaches and players don’t wear masks during games because they’re outside, but Green said they’ve been diligent in putting them on as soon as they step into the tunnel on their way to the clubhouse.
We would do everything we can to protect everyone in this clubhouse and minimize the chance of this spreading, Green said.
Over the next 10 days that Green manages, he will still communicate regularly with Ross, who will have input on the team’s day-to-day operations.
He will continue to call behind the scenes, Green said. We would continue to talk consistently, and any kind of direction he was given during his quarantine would be continued.
Green led the Padres from 2016 to 2019, and he was the Diamondbacks third base coach in 2015. Before that, Green was the manager of the minor leagues from 2012 to 2014 and won the Southern League Manager of the Year award in 2013. and 2014. He was hired in December 2019 to be the Cubs bench coach.
I love hanging out with Rossy every day, Green said. He is very nice. He makes the clubhouse a lively place. Not everyone in the world is like that so it will suck not to be around him for the next 10 days. We hope we all stay healthy and continue to test negative so we don’t have a further spread.
The Cubs are among a handful of MLB teams that have passed the 85% vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols. Green hopes the lack of symptoms from Ross and Hoyers will encourage players who have not been vaccinated to reconsider.
I think everything we’ve seen from a research perspective shows that those of us who choose to get vaccinated have: [a] much more likely to be asymptomatic or not experiencing any major symptom, if we have a symptom, Green said. So I think that’s the message for the unvaccinated guys in the clubhouse who have continued to make that choice, and for the unvaccinated people across our country who have continued to make that choice.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/cubs/2021/9/3/22655920/cubs-david-ross-jed-hoyer-test-positive-for-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]