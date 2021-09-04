Late goal lifts No. 18 ODU over No. 24 JMU in Harrisonburg, 3-2





Next game: longwood 9/10/2021 | 5 p.m. HARRISONBURG, Virginia – Delphine the Younger converted on a penalty stroke with 2:54 left in the rules to put the number 18 nationally ranked Old Dominion field hockey team (2-1) at number 24 James Madison (2-1) on Friday night by scoring a 3-2 score on Friday night at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. “We are very happy with our team’s performance tonight,” said ODU associate head coach Natalie Holder . “We’ve taken a big step in our gameplay and delivered great individual performances. JMU is always a difficult team to play; they are well coached and very aggressive. So to come and beat them on their home turf is a strong win for U.S.

We’re excited about where we are with this group and every week we’re finding ways to get better.” The Dukes jumped to an early 1-0 lead of 6:08 in the first quarter after reigning CAA player of the year Eveline Zwager blocked her third goal of the season. Five minutes into the second frame, ODUs Marlon de Bruijne draw the match taken from a corner by Meghan Smart , who was tagged to de Bruijne by Alice Demars . Old Dominion had advantages on shots (5-2), as well as corners (3-0) in the first half. Evelyn Murray gave the Monarchs a 2-1 lead six minutes into the second after dribbling past a pair of JMU defenders and finding the back of the net from the right through traffic. Tori Carawan tied the game for James Madison, 2-2, five minutes into the fourth quarter. With the game running late into the fourth quarter, Le Jeune shot the winning goal past the JMU goalkeeper from a penalty. The goal was Le Jeune’s second goal in as many games. Before the match, Cam MacGillivray was credited with five saves in goal for the Monarchs. ODU defeated James Madison 11-8 for the game, taking six of the eight corners of the game. Old Dominion returns to action on Friday, September 10 at 5pm, when the Monarchs welcome Longwood to the LR Hill Sports Complex.

