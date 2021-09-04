Connect with us

Results qualifying Formula 1: Starting grid for Dutch Grand Prix 2021

4 mins ago

“Orange” are you happy to see Max Verstappen?

Before the eyes of his homeland fans, the Red Bull driver took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, which was a welcome homecoming for Sunday’s race. This is the first time that Verstappen has been on pole for his home race.

It was an eventful stop-and-go qualifying day: both Williams cars wrecked on Saturday, as George Russell and Nicholas Latifi pushed their rides too hard, hitting the wall and ending their qualifying sessions in Q2.

Mercedes secured second and third on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton beating Valtteri Bottas, the last driver to cross the line in qualifying.

It’s another knock-down, drag-out battle entering Sunday’s grand prix, with Hamilton and Verstappen battling it out at the top of the drivers’ championships in September.

This is how they will be in the Netherlands this Sunday:

Formula 1 starting grid for 2021 Dutch Grand Prix

Despite his team-mate’s prowess behind the wheel of a Red Bull car, Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q1, finishing 16th on Sunday.

With Kimi Raikkonen dealing with a positive COVID-19 test, Robert Kubica is taking his Alfa Romeoseat for Sunday’s race.

PositionDriver (Team)
1.Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
4.Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)
5.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
6.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
7.Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
8.Esteban Ocon (Alps)
9.Fernando Alonso (Alps)
10.Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
11.George Russell (Willems)
12.Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
13.Lando Norris (McLaren)
14.Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
15.Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)
16.Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
17.Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
18.Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo)
19.Mick Schumacher (Haas)
20.Nikita Mazepin (Hare)

On which channel is the F1 race on Sunday?

  • Race: Dutch Grand Prix
  • Date: Sunday September 5
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV

The ESPN network family will broadcast all 2021 F1 races in the United States using the Sky Sports feed, with a few races moving to ABC later in the season.

In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the US

What time does the F1 race start on Sunday?

  • Date: Sunday September 5
  • Start time:9 a.m. ET

The 9am ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 Dutch GP will start at 3pm local time. The hourly start time means the lights will likely be set just after 10am. ESPN’s pre-race show is usually broadcast in the hour prior to the start of the race.

Below is the full TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events during the Dutch GP.

DateEventTime (ET)TV channel
Friday September 3Exercise 105:30 amESPN2
Friday September 3Exercise 29 o’clock in the eveningESPNU
Saturday Sept 4.Exercise 36 amESPN2
Saturday Sept 4.Qualifying9 o’clockESPN2
Sunday September 5race9 o’clockESPN2

Formula 1 livestream for DutchGrand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four main OTT TV streaming options with ESPN: fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication.

Formula 1 schedule 2021

Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig schedule of 23 races, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 and ending with the usual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12.

The Canadian GP was canned as the country continues to struggle with coronavirus issues, and F1 added the Styrian GP instead. The French GP will be moved one week to June 20.

The race originally scheduled for October 3 in Singapore was also scrapped, with the Turkish GP back on the schedule on the same date. That race will take place at the Istanbul City Circuit.

The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for the second consecutive time after a 22-year absence. This year also sees the debut of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for December.

DateraceClassStart time (ET)TV channelWinner
28th of MarchBahrain Grand PrixBahrain International Circuit11 hoursESPN2Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
April 18Emilia Romagna Grand PrixEnzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit9 o’clockTo be determinedMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
May 2ndPortuguese Grand PrixAlgarve International Circuit10 hoursESPNLewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
The 9th of MaySpanish Grand PrixCircuit Barcelona-Catalonia9 o’clockESPNLewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
May 23Monaco Grand PrixMonaco track9 o’clockESPN2Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
June the 6thAzerbaijan Grand PrixBaku . City Circuit8 amESPNSergio Perez (Red Bull)
June 20French Grand PrixCircuit Paul Ricard9 o’clockESPN2Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
June 27Styria Grand PrixRed Bull ring9 o’clockESPNMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
July 4thAustrian Grand PrixRed Bull ring9 o’clockESPNMax Verstappen (Red Bull)
July 18British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit10 hoursESPNLewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Aug 1Hungarian Grand PrixHungaroring9 o’clockESPNEsteban Ocon (Alps)
29 AugBelgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps9 o’clockESPN2Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
September 5Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort9 o’clockESPN2To be determined
Sept 12Italian Grand PrixMonza National Circuit9 o’clockESPN2To be determined
Sept 26Russian Grand PrixSochi Autodrom8 amESPN2To be determined
October 3Turkish Grand PrixIstanbul City CircuitTo be determinedESPN2To be determined
October 10Japanese Grand PrixInternational Racetrack Suzuka1 amESPN2To be determined
the 24th of OctoberUnited States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas3 p.m.ABCTo be determined
Oct 31Mexican City Grand PrixAutodromo Hermanos Rodriguez3 p.m.ABCTo be determined
November 7thBrazilian Grand PrixAutodromo Jose Carlos PaceAfternoonESPN2To be determined
November 21stAustralian Grand PrixAlbert Park Circuit1 amESPN NewsTo be determined
5th of DecemberSaudi Arabia Grand PrixJeddah Street Circuit11:00 p.m.ESPN2To be determined
12 DecemberAbu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit8 amESPN2To be determined

