Results qualifying Formula 1: Starting grid for Dutch Grand Prix 2021





“Orange” are you happy to see Max Verstappen? Before the eyes of his homeland fans, the Red Bull driver took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, which was a welcome homecoming for Sunday’s race. This is the first time that Verstappen has been on pole for his home race. MORE: Watch Formula 1 live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) It was an eventful stop-and-go qualifying day: both Williams cars wrecked on Saturday, as George Russell and Nicholas Latifi pushed their rides too hard, hitting the wall and ending their qualifying sessions in Q2. Mercedes secured second and third on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton beating Valtteri Bottas, the last driver to cross the line in qualifying. It’s another knock-down, drag-out battle entering Sunday’s grand prix, with Hamilton and Verstappen battling it out at the top of the drivers’ championships in September. This is how they will be in the Netherlands this Sunday: Formula 1 starting grid for 2021 Dutch Grand Prix Despite his team-mate’s prowess behind the wheel of a Red Bull car, Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q1, finishing 16th on Sunday. With Kimi Raikkonen dealing with a positive COVID-19 test, Robert Kubica is taking his Alfa Romeoseat for Sunday’s race. Position Driver (Team) 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 4. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) 5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 7. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 8. Esteban Ocon (Alps) 9. Fernando Alonso (Alps) 10. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 11. George Russell (Willems) 12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 13. Lando Norris (McLaren) 14. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 15. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 17. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 18. Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo) 19. Mick Schumacher (Haas) 20. Nikita Mazepin (Hare) On which channel is the F1 race on Sunday? Race: Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch Grand Prix Date: Sunday September 5

Sunday September 5 TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch ESPN, fuboTV The ESPN network family will broadcast all 2021 F1 races in the United States using the Sky Sports feed, with a few races moving to ABC later in the season. In addition, ESPN Deportes serves as the exclusive Spanish-language home for all 2021 F1 races in the US What time does the F1 race start on Sunday? Date: Sunday September 5

Sunday September 5 Start time:9 a.m. ET The 9am ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 Dutch GP will start at 3pm local time. The hourly start time means the lights will likely be set just after 10am. ESPN’s pre-race show is usually broadcast in the hour prior to the start of the race. Below is the full TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events during the Dutch GP. Date Event Time (ET) TV channel Friday September 3 Exercise 1 05:30 am ESPN2 Friday September 3 Exercise 2 9 o’clock in the evening ESPNU Saturday Sept 4. Exercise 3 6 am ESPN2 Saturday Sept 4. Qualifying 9 o’clock ESPN2 Sunday September 5 race 9 o’clock ESPN2 Formula 1 livestream for DutchGrand Prix For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four main OTT TV streaming options with ESPN: fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options. Below are links to each. For those who have a cable or satellite subscription but are not in front of a TV, Formula 1 races in 2021 can be streamed live via phones, tablets and other devices on the ESPN app with authentication. Formula 1 schedule 2021 Formula 1 returns in 2021 with a zaftig schedule of 23 races, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28 and ending with the usual Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 12. The Canadian GP was canned as the country continues to struggle with coronavirus issues, and F1 added the Styrian GP instead. The French GP will be moved one week to June 20. The race originally scheduled for October 3 in Singapore was also scrapped, with the Turkish GP back on the schedule on the same date. That race will take place at the Istanbul City Circuit. The Portuguese Grand Prix returns for the second consecutive time after a 22-year absence. This year also sees the debut of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for December. Date race Class Start time (ET) TV channel Winner 28th of March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 11 hours ESPN2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) April 18 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit 9 o’clock To be determined Max Verstappen (Red Bull) May 2nd Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) The 9th of May Spanish Grand Prix Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia 9 o’clock ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) May 23 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco track 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June the 6th Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku . City Circuit 8 am ESPN Sergio Perez (Red Bull) June 20 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June 27 Styria Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 4th Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull ring 9 o’clock ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 18 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10 hours ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Aug 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9 o’clock ESPN Esteban Ocon (Alps) 29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9 o’clock ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) September 5 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined Sept 12 Italian Grand Prix Monza National Circuit 9 o’clock ESPN2 To be determined Sept 26 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 8 am ESPN2 To be determined October 3 Turkish Grand Prix Istanbul City Circuit To be determined ESPN2 To be determined October 10 Japanese Grand Prix International Racetrack Suzuka 1 am ESPN2 To be determined the 24th of October United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 3 p.m. ABC To be determined Oct 31 Mexican City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 3 p.m. ABC To be determined November 7th Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Afternoon ESPN2 To be determined November 21st Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 1 am ESPN News To be determined 5th of December Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 11:00 p.m. ESPN2 To be determined 12 December Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8 am ESPN2 To be determined

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/athletics/news/formula-1-qualifying-results-dutch-grand-prix-2021-starting-grid/1p98g72xh515u1ne6g5ful4slu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos