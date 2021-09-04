Field hockey suffers heavy OT fight in Lock Haven





Next game: at Saint Francis University 9/5/2021 | 12 o’clock Lock Haven, Dad. -It’s never easy to lose a hard-fought battle, especially if you’re the team that sent the match into overtime. But unfortunately for the Cardinals, the overtime victory went to the Bald Eagles at Charlotte Smith Field on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals (0-3) were looking for their first win of the season, but unfortunately fell short (2-1) in the extra period for Lock Haven (1-0). “This was without a doubt the most dominant game and the best hockey we’ve played,” hockey coach Ball State Stephanie Bernthal said. “ Emma Hilton had a monster gig along with so many others. Our youth is growing up fast, the chemistry is strong, people come forward at important moments for us and at some point the tide will turn for this team. There’s a definite mental shift in this program, we’re confident in it and we know our time is coming.” Like Ball State’s previous two games, the Cardinals held their opponents scoreless in the first 15 minutes of action and today’s game was no different against Lock Haven. The Bald Eagles would strike first in the second frame of action to take an early 1-0 lead over the Cardinals and would retain control until the final quarter of the game. With just over 13 minutes left in the fourth period, sophomore Maureen Donegan connected to the back of the cage of the assist of Libby Kraus , the game ties 1-1. That score from Donegan would eventually become the goal that sent the game into an extra period. Both teams fought well in overtime until Lock Haven quickly took to the field with limited cardinals on hand to help defend their territory. Lock Haven’s Martina Spangenberg would take a quick shot that snuck past the BSU goalkeeper Hannah Johnston for the winning goal. The Ball State field hockey team continues its three-game Labor Day weekend when it travels to Saint Francis University on Sunday, September 5, with the game starting at noon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2021/9/3/field-hockey-suffers-tough-ot-battle-at-lock-haven.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos