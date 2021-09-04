Strong fourth leads field hockey past No. 13 Lynchburg





CARLISLE, Dad. Morgan Yandow-Harding and Ellie Werner each scored their first goals of the season in the fourth quarter when they helped the Dickinson College field hockey team achieve their first win of the 2021 season with a 2-1 win over the No. 13 University of Lynchburg 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Biddle Field Complex. The visitors wasted no time getting on the board as Franka Weronek completed a well executed penalty corner set up by Jackie Lerro for the 1-0 lead in just 53 seconds. Lynchburg tested the devil’s cage four more times, but Saige Stevens recorded two saves and two sails wide keeping things where they were. Dickinson got into the attacking circle in the last minute, but both Abby Marthins and Hailey Womer were denied by Kayla Brady. The home side had the early pressure in the second with Sammi Moonay and Sierra Bobb firing toward the cage but neither was able to dent Brady. In her first action of the season, Olivia Renault was tested six minutes later by Emily Dudley and was up to the task. Dickinson ran the game for the rest of the quarter as Bridget Fontaine, Hannah Spiri, Amanda Fruman and Tara Hausker were all stopped by Brady. The Red Devils appeared to even the game in the six minutes when Spiri fired a shot that slipped Brady, but Kaylie Truitt was there to clear the danger to keep the Hornets up front. Lynchburg took up the last four shots of the third, with Stevens making two saves and sidestepping attempts by Aaryn Boatwright and Truitt. At the start of the fourth, the host came out firing, as they earned two penalty corners and four shots in the first two minutes of the frame. Then, at 3:02 a.m., Renault returned to the cage for the home team and that led to the Devils as two minutes later they were on the board thanks to Yandow-Harding of a feed from Womer to tie the score. Just 1:32 later, Dickinson was in the lead after Werner was tight in play to clear an attempt by Spiri for the 2-1 advantage. Lynchburg would get one last shot with seven minutes to go, but Lerro missed wide allowing Dickinson to claim the win. on deck Dickinson will be back at it at 5pm on Wednesday when they travel to Susquehanna University for a non-conference game.

