Due to the pandemic, Union men’s hockey will have to integrate two recruitment classes

SCHENECTADIE There will be plenty of new players to wear men’s Union hockey uniforms when the Dutch take on rival RPI in an exhibition game on October 2 at Messa Rink in their first gamesince March 2020.

Between last season’s recruiting class and this season’s recruiting class, announced Thursday, 16 players will make their Union debuts. Seven of those players had to serve out last year because the Dutch, along with seven other ECAC Hockey schools, canceled their season due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Union is one of several area programs that will be adding a few recruiting classes this season. Integrating 16 new players with the returnees makes for interesting exercises in the run-up to the exhibition game. Union opens the regular season on October 8 in New Hampshire and will hold its first preseason team meeting on September 13 before practice begins the following day.

To sit here and say I know [whats going to happen with] with two freshmen, I won’t, said Rick Bennett, who is entering his 10th season as the head coach of the Dutch, and that’s going to be the fun of it. When we talk to our staff and the players on September 13, that’s the message. Last year was last year. It is over. That’s yesterday.

We are more focused on what we would be doing here in September and trying to get together as a team as soon as possible as we have a practice game on October 2nd. We can’t waste a single day.

And that makes preseason training more challenging. The returning players may not be guaranteed regular time, especially after a 2019-20 season in which the Dutch finished 8-25-4 overall, the first time they haven’t hit double-digit wins since the 1999-2000 season, when they also won. won eight games.

It’s going to be a training camp from that first opening meeting, Bennett said. Obviously that’s not a physical encounter, it’s a mental encounter. . . . I was really looking forward to going out with the boys.

Recruiting was difficult for Bennett and his assistant coach John Ronan. Due to the pandemic, the NCAA has banned travel with coaches. Instead of seeing recruits play in person, coaches had to watch them on video and chat with them over the phone.The junior and preparatory teams that could play had only a limited number of matches due to the pandemic. Not everyone has been able to play full seasons.

Bennett praised Ronan for his work.

I want to be absolutely clear that this class embodies John Ronan, Bennett said. I don’t want to leave [former associate head coach] Jason Tapp too, with some of these players here. The work John did on the computer and just with all the phone calls was, quite frankly, very impressive. It was tireless. It [took] many hours to get it done. He made the best of the situation and John did an excellent job.

Union had ice last season and had some practices and games within the squad. Bennett loved what he saw.

It was really exciting, Bennett said. We’ve seen a lot, especially from the sophomores who were freshmen last year. We love the size of them and the skill. They really add a lot to the team. I really felt that.

RPI is in the same situation as Union. The Engineers were out last season because of the pandemic. Unlike the Dutch, the Engineers had no ice at Houston Field House, so all training was done remotely.

RPI head coach Dave Smith has 16 new players on the team.

It’s going to be a challenge, Smith said. We need to bring our team together. There are some obvious challenges from different systems, different characters and different chemistry. What we do as coaches is we need to bring these guys together and form a team as soon as possible.

PLAYER PROFILES

Here’s a look at the nine newest Union players.

Cullen Ferguson (defender): Played in 36 games for the North American Hockey Leagues Aberdeen Wings last season and had six goals and 15 assists with a plus/minus defensive rating of +33.

Collin Graf (forward): Saw action in 42 games for the National Collegiate Development Conferences Boston Jr. last season. Bruins. He was fourth in the league with 54 points (19 goals, 35 assists).

Michael Hodge (forward): Had 10 goals and 19 assists in a shortened 16-game season for the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

Josh Phillips (defender): Interim between the US Hockey Leagues Sioux Falls Stampede and the NAHLs Minnesota Wilderness last season. Played in 46 games for the Wilderness, with four goals and five assists.

Thomas Richter (forward): The son of former New York Rangers goalkeeper Mike Richter had three goals and six assists in a shortened 20-game season for the British Columbia Hockey Leagues Penticton Vees.

Andrew Seaman (forward): Recorded 10 goals and six assists in 17 games for the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings.

Joe Sharib (goalkeeper): Had a 10-7-3 record with a 3.10 goals-to-average average and a .907 save percentage in 21 games for the Connecticut Jr. Rangers of the NCDC.

Caden Villegas (forward): Played in 42 games for the USHLs Tri-City Storm and had eight goals and nine assists.

Connor Murphy (goalkeeper): The Hudson Falls native is a transfer from the Northeast and will be a junior. He was 9-9-3 for the Huskies last season with a 2.72 GAA, a .910 save percentage and two shutouts.

