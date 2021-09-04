Sports
Injuries that secondary destroy the Buckeye
In the season opener against Minnesota, Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown, Marcus Williamson or Latham Ransom and Josh Proctor were the expected starters in the Ohio state secondary soccer team. The Buckeyes were without both projected starters at corner, Banks and Brown.
This forced Ohio State to play second and third string at corner all night. Both Denzel Burke and Ryan Watts saw the most shots at corner vs Minnesota, there was a lot of inexperience here as Burke is a true freshman while Watts is a red shirt freshman.
Injuries have already become a problem for the secondary Buckeye
Before Minnesota started, we heard that Brown didn’t travel with the team, it’s anyone’s guess why. Under Ryan Day, there are no injury reports or depth charts available, so Brown could be out for a variety of reasons. He could be just outside 100% healthy from his Achilles tendon injury, he could have another injury or have COVID issues like Harry Miller. Who knows, hopefully Brown can return and start against Oregon.
Meanwhile, Banks was the anticipated number one corner for the Ohio state soccer team this year. He traveled with the team and even got dressed, but didn’t start or see the field at all. Realistically, it’s impossible for Banks to jump cornerback by almost the entire unit. Some suggested that Bank could have been in the “dog house” with the coaching staff. However, it appears that he is also dealing with an injury. Day was asked after the Minnesota win if Banks could be ready to play soon, here’s: his reaction,
“Yes, yes, I hope so. You know, we had Sevyn on hand in an emergency. We look forward to getting those guys playing healthy next week.”
This comment from Day certainly points to the fact that both Brown and Banks are currently dealing with a number of injuries. The fact that Day said they should be ready for next week is a good chance at least one will be playing Oregon.
While there were some surprise starters against the Golden Gophers on Thursday night, the safeties weren’t that surprising. Proctor started on free safety and looked good for most of the game. Ransom was the starter at closing corner, the position OSU now calls cover safety.
Ransom had a decent to solid performance, there is definitely a lot of potential for him. Both Proctor and Ransom seemed like a solid combination of starting certainties, but unfortunately that could now change.
Proctor left with what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the second half of Minnesota’s prime-time season opener. The injury didn’t look good, as it immediately looked like he was clutching at his shoulder. As Proctor addressed, it could possibly be a collarbone injury. He was helped to the locker room after the injury, which is never a good sign.
As mentioned, Day doesn’t really do injury reports. There is likely to be uncertainty about Proctor’s health throughout the week. It could be something devastating, like a broken collarbone, or it could have just been a sting and he could be back to Oregon. Proctor would be a big factor this season, hopefully no major injury has occurred to derail his season.
Clearly, there are many questions and concerns about the secondary state of Ohio now entering their non-conference battle with Oregon. The Buckeyes just can’t do without Banks, Brown and Proctor next week without competing against a good team from Oregon. The Ohio state soccer team could do just fine if they could get at least one or two of the three injured Buckeyes back.
Getting healthy in high school will be one of Ohio’s biggest priorities in the coming week.
