Let’s build some Olympic hockey rosters with NHL players

The Olympics have always felt like the pinnacle for various sports around the world. Only the best sprinters in the world can win gold in the 100m sprint. Only the fastest swimmers can rise above all others in the 200m freestyle. But for other sports, the Olympics have never felt like the pinnacle of the sport. Take baseball for example. Most of the best players in the world all play for Major League Baseball. So when the International Olympic Committee announced that baseball will return to the Olympics earlier this year, we were all ecstatic. However, when? MLB announced that players on a 40-man squad would not be eligible to compete in the Olympics, the excitement largely abated. The Olympics don’t feel like the best competition in the world if the best players in the world aren’t allowed to compete.

Yesterday the NHL and NHLPA got their agreement with the International Ice Hockey Federation to allow a break in the upcoming NHL season for players to play at the Beijing Winter Olympics, if they wish. This will be the sixth time that NHL players have been allowed to play at the Olympics, the first time in 1998 in Nagano. The NHL continued to allow players to compete in the Olympics until 2018 in PyeongChang. Now barring major setbacks with COVID-19, the NHL will make its triumphant return.

A lot has changed in the NHL in the past eight years. The 2014 United States Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team consisted of four players who are now retired: Jimmy Howard, Brooks Orpik, Paul Martin and Ryan Callahan. There are only two players on that team who are still in their twenties: Cam Fowler and Justin Faulk. Obviously, the US cannot trot with a comparable roster during the 2022 Olympics if they want to stand any chance of winning.

So, with that, here are a few of the rosters we could see in Beijing next year. Of course, these assume that no player opts out of the Olympics. I know several will probably opt out, but for the sake of this piece let’s say no one does. Fourteen attackers, eight defenders, three goalkeepers. Let’s do it!

United States

Ahead: Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Patrick Kane, Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin, Max Pacioretty, Jake Guentzel, Matthew Tkachuk, TJ Oshie, Blake Coleman, Kevin Hayes, Kyle Connor, Alex DeBrincat, Brock Boeser

Defense: John Carlson, Charlie McAvoy, Adam Fox, Torey Krug, Jaccob Slavin, Ryan McDonagh, Zach Werenski, Seth Jones

Goalkeepers: Connor Hellebuyck, Alex Nedeljkovic, John Gibson

The American team is a bit thinner than most people realize. It is very heavy on the top and quite light on the bottom. The must-haves in the team are Matthews, Eichel and Kane.

The biggest omissions from this team are probably Brady Tkachuk and Joe Pavelski. Personally, I feel that Tkachuk has declined in efficiency in the NHL every season, although that may be partly due to the fact that he plays in Ottawa. As for Pavelski, I know he’s a threat when it comes to tipping pucks for the net, but I’ve tried to build this team with facilitators and defensive players on the blue line rather than attacking defenders, so the skills by Pavelski are not quite suitable for this roster. Not to mention that the other forwards on this list are better all-round players than Pavelski. He is also 37.

To the point, no Quinn Hughes and no Jeff Petry might come as a surprise to some, but all in all, these defenders were mostly set from the start. The most questionable recording is probably Torey Krug. I know he didn’t have the best or most efficient season of 2021, but he’s been an All-Star in three of the last five seasons and is very disciplined in defense. I really like his presence on this roster.

As for the goalkeepers, Nedeljkovic was a must have for me. I believe he has shown a lot of potential in his short time in the NHL. He has an incredible ability to find the puck through players and come up with amazing saves. That said, I still have Hellebuyck as a starter and Gibson as a backup. I’m not crazy. I promise.

Russia

Ahead: Alex Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov, Artemi Panarin, Evgeni Malkin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Kirill Kaprizov, Andrei Svechnikov, Evgeny Dadonov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Pavel Buchnevich, Alexander Radulov, Ilya Mikheyev, Vladislov Gustriannikov,

Defense: Dmitry Orlov, Mikhail Sergachev, Ivan Provorov, Dmitry Kulikov, Artem Zub, Alex Romanov, Nikita Zadorov, Vladislav Gavrikov

Goalkeepers: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Semyon Varlamov, Ilya Sorokin

The Russian team is still top heavy than the American team. They have arguably the best goalscorer of the 21st century and arguably the best player in the NHL not currently called McDavid. Still, at the bottom of their roster are players like Namestnikov. The additions of young lads like Mikheyev and Gurianov may seem questionable, but they have proven themselves to be more than capable goalscorers on the bottom line of this roster. Obviously this team would be carried by their top two lines as well as their special teams.

The defense for this team was almost completely set up. There are really only 10 Russian defenders in the NHL today who can compete for these eight roster spots. The two on my mind that I left out were Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Zaitsev. I just believe that Zaitsev is too dependent on the talent around him to make him look good. As for Nesterov, he might be a fantastic penalty kill option, but in my opinion his skills are too limited to fit on an Olympic roster. He is not elite enough in any aspect of the game to warrant a place on the list.

Vasilevskiy is the NHL’s best goalkeeper. He was a no brainer. Varlamov is inconsistent and his great 2021 seems a little suspicious after so many mediocre seasons, but I’m a sucker for recency bias, so say what you will. The last netminder spot could have gone either way. I considered Sergei Bobrovsky and Ilya Samsonov, but in the end went for Sorokin. I know Samsonov is having a great 2020, but despite everything, he wasn’t nearly as good in 2021 his record might say. Sorokin played on a worse team with worse defenders and still managed to put together a better 2021 season than Samsonov. He deserves the spot.

Finland

Ahead: Patrik Laine, Mikko Rantanen, Aleksander Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Joonas Donskoi, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Erik Haula, Kasperi Kapanen, Teuvo Tervinen, Mikael Granlund, Joe Kiviranta, Roope Hintz, Kaapo Kakko, Joel Armia

Defense: Miro Heiskanen, Sami Vatanen, Olli Mtt, Esa Lindell, Markus Nutivaara, Mikko Lehtonen, Rasmus Ristolainen, Henri Jokiharju

Goalkeepers: Tuukka Rask, Kaapo Khknen, Juuse Saros

The attackers of this team are almost ready. I could see an argument for players like Eeli Tolvanen, Artturi Lehkonen or Leo Komarov, but these 14 forwards are pretty solid at the top of their positions in the NHL. I strongly believe in Erik Haulas’ ability, despite his lack of statistics. I like myself some Joonas Donskoi, and Joel Kiviranta has the potential to be a great goalscorer in a few years. He showed flashes of tremendous potential in his 37 NHL games, and those moments could come in a tournament like the Olympics.

The defense is a much bigger question mark. I know not many people would agree with the Nutivaara and Lehtonen additions, but personally I love Lehtonen’s defense first. the man no recordings made for Toronto or Columbus in 2021. He is someone who can withstand a power play, even if he poses no threat to light the lamp. Nutivaara is the same kind of player, but more effective in equal strength settings than Lehtonen.

Finally for the goalkeepers. Any of these three can be the starter. I believe Rask is the best option given his history of winning, but I could see any argument for Kahkonen or Saros. Even Joonas Korpisalo and Anti Raanta could stand a chance of making the team. Undoubtedly, Rask should be the one to get the runway.

Canada

Ahead: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mitch Marner, Ryan OReilly, Mark Scheifele, Taylor Hall, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Tyler Seguin, Mark Stone

Defense: Alex Pietrangelo, Dougie Hamilton, Mark Giordano, Cale Makar, Shea Theodore, Aaron Ekblad, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Ellis

Goalkeepers: Marc-Andre Fleury, Darcy Kuemper, Chris Driedger

You could literally put anyone at the bottom of this Canadian roster and it would do well. The fact that Ryan OReilly, who just finished 18th in the Hart Trophy voting, is no guarantee for this roster is insane. I understand that Tyler Seguin looks beautiful serious injury, but he’s one of the best in the world when he’s healthy. He probably won’t be available for Dallas at the start of the NHL season, but he should be 100 percent before the start of the Olympics on February 4.

On defense, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Ellis and Mark Giordano are probably the most questionable picks. Mark Giordano can still skate with the best. I don’t care what anyone else thinks. I don’t care how old he is. He showed in 2021 that he can handle himself. He is very disciplined and that has helped his game to adapt as he got older. Hed also ensures a notable veteran presence on the Blue Line.

No Carey Prize? New! Should he be on the team? Absolutely, but personally I’d rather see Driedger don the red maple leaf. Carey Price is undoubtedly the better goalkeeper when he is healthy, but Driedger is certainly no slouch. His rescue rate of 0.927 and 2.07 GAA in 2021 should be proof enough.