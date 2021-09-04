Sports
High School Football: Crystal Lake Souths Justin Kowalaks Learned Football Across the Pond
Most high school soccer players learn the game in youth leagues or on elementary school teams.
Crystal Lake Souths Justin Kowalak has had a very different journey, in every sense of the word.
The senior quarterback and returning honorable mention all-state in Class 6A was born in Plainfield and lived there for about six years before the family moved to Poland, his parents’ home country.
A few years later, the family moved to England. Kowalak’s football debut came not too long after that.
Me and my brother were not in top shape, he said. My dad was like, we need to get these kids out there and do something. What could be more American than football?
Kowalak immediately loved the sport, but American football as it is known abroad is not nearly as popular in England.
He was able to train with the Durham Saints, a club team affiliated with Durham University. It was a unique experience in more ways than one. In the absence of players, they often practiced five-on-five, with a quarterback, running back, two receivers and a center on the attack.
At times, American-born graduate students worked with the team.
They called in a man from Holy Cross, Kowalak said. He was on the Dolphins practice squad 6-5, 240, an absolute beast.
Besides training with many older players, Kowalak learned the game in a very 21st century way.
My father looked up [videos] on YouTube on how to throw the football, Kowalak said.
When it came time for Kowalak to start high school, he and his family decided that the best way to continue his football career was to return to the United States.
Me and my father needed to have a conversation: If you’re really invested in it, we should do this, Kowalak said.
So the summer before his freshman year, he moved in with a family friend in Crystal Lake, more than 3,800 miles away from his family. He’s only seen them twice since, once at Christmas and then again last summer during the pandemic.
While being away from loved ones has been difficult at times, Kowalak has not doubted his commitment to advancing his football career.
The motivation was my parents, he said. They worked hard, spent their hard-earned money so I could be here. I didn’t have time to be homesick. Football has helped me a lot, being busy.
And Kowalak has helped Crystal Lake South a lot. Coach Rob Fontana kept Kowalak on the varsity as a freshman backup to quarterback Ian Gorken who covered all conferences.
For the next season, Gorken came to Fontana and offered to switch positions and said Justin is going to make us better. I’ll play the receiver or wherever you need me.
So Kowalak was the starter for the Class 6A playoff qualifiers, throwing 1995 yards and 12 touchdowns, and running another 100 yards and two TDs.
Then of course came the pandemic shutdown. When the Gators finally got back on the field for six games this spring, Kowalak put in even more big numbers: 1,630 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes and 185 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.
He picked up where he left off last week, throwing for a program record of 395 yards and three TDs and running for 22 more yards in a 42-38 loss to Jacobs. That increased his career totals to 4,334 yards from total offense and 32 touchdowns.
Impressive as they are, Kowalak’s numbers don’t even tell the whole story, Fontana said.
Hes a football savant, Fontana said. next to my [assistant] coaches, there is no man on our team who watches as many movies as he does.
His hope is that colleges will become more aware of the 6-foot, 180-pounder with the large numbers, spongy thirst for football knowledge and intriguing backstory.
South Dakota State, where former Neuqua Valley quarterback Mark Gronowski had a rookie season breakthrough this spring, and Murray State have shown the most interest so far.
Kowalak just wants a chance, as he did when years ago the only option was to train with school children.
I feel like my game has gotten so much better, he said. It’s night and day when you watch my film my second year of this year.
