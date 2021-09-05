Final Score: UConn football falls home to Holy Cross, 38-28





After a flop in the Week 0 opener at Fresno State, UConn football flopped even harder in the home opener on Saturday, losing to FCS school Holy Cross at Rentschler Field, 38-28. Holy Cross opened the game with a 77-yard touchdown drive in which quarterback Matthew Sluka effortlessly knocked the Crusaders off the field. Offensively, UConn opened the game with seven plays and 18 yards in the first two drives. After trading punts, Jack Zergiotis tied the game with a 50-yard gun to freshman receiver Keelan Marion. On ensuing possession, Holy Cross fidgeted leading to a short field that UConn utilized with a Zergiotis sneak for a touchdown, making it 14-7 Huskies. This would be their last lead of the game. Minutes later, a pass from Zergiotis was deflected off the body of a pass-rusher at the hands of defensive lineman Jason Modack, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown, setting the game at 14. The two teams traded long touchdown drives, with Zergiotis hitting Marion again to make it 21-21 with 2:57 left in the first half. Marion made an incredible effort to secure possession and keep a foothold in the lines after the game was initially called incomplete by the refs. Holy Cross responded with a balanced drive that included a third down conversion and a fourth down conversion to end the half with a field goal and go into the locker room with a 24-21 lead. UConn’s mediocrity continued into the 3rd quarter. The Huskies drives ended with a fumble, a touchdown, and a punt. Holy Cross also got a touchdown to hold on to the three-point lead. In the fourth quarter, revenue and poor coaching caused UConn to squander any offensive momentum it had. Zergiotis threw two interceptions, the second of which essentially sealed the game for the visitors. UConn also kicked a touchdown from the Holy Cross 41-yard line with 10:35 left in the game. Although the punt was knocked down on the two-yard line, an optimal outcome for the decision to kick, Holy Cross ran 98 yards off the field for a touchdown to secure the win. The 98-yard drive was aided by a 76-yard scamper from Sluka, where UConn displayed appalling discipline and tackling, a play that primed the Crusaders for their groundbreaking touchdown. Holy Cross won against UConn, 361-262, as the Huskies allowed 224 rushing yards. UConn was thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in a way that would be excusable against a Big Ten opponent, but absolutely unacceptable against an FCS team. The Huskies coughed up the ball four times, while the Crusaders made just one turnover. Zergiotis finished 17-for-41 on passing attempts for 174 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Kevin Mensah led Husky rushers with 65 yards and Marion was their lead receiver with three catches for 60 yards and the two touchdowns. This loss is incredibly embarrassing for the program and can hardly be attributed to a talent shortage, rust problem or melting cleats. This is the worst loss in the program’s history since the beating of Paul Pasqualonis Huskies in 2013. If UConn’s leadership hadn’t already considered changing the leadership of this football program, this loss is a minus for a program that already bottomed out in 2018. If it hasn’t progressed since then, shouldn’t someone be held accountable?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2021/9/4/22657361/final-score-uconn-huskies-flops-against-holy-cross-at-home-38-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos