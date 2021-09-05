Field hockey suffers first loss of the season in Maine in double overtime





PROVIDENCE, RI The Providence College hockey team fell 2-1 in a University of Maine double overtime in Orono, Maine, on Sept. 4. It marked the Friars’ first loss of the season, as they fell to 2-1 in the young season. Maine, who played overtime four games in a row at the start of the year, improved to 1-3. 1NSQUARTER:

Providence got the first two offensive chances of the game as Olivia Ward (Havelock North, New Zealand) was refused by the Black Bear goalkeeper on the left post, and Amanda Collins’ (San Diego, California) corner shot was also saved.

Maine took an early 1-0 lead just 4:33 into the game when Brooke Sulinski made a backhanded attempt during a scrum from five yards near the left post.

The Black Bears had a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard after the first 15 minutes of play. 2ndQUARTER:

The teams were scoreless in the second quarter as Maine held a 3-2 lead in shots and a 2-0 advantage in penalty corners.

At halftime, the Black Bears took a 1-0 lead. 3rdQUARTER:

Providence defeated Maine 2-1 in the third quarter, but couldn’t find the tying run.

Heading into the final 15 minutes of regulation, Providence had the advantage in shots (6-5) and shots on target (5-4). Maine registered a small advantage in penalty corners (5-4). 4eQUARTER:

The Friars tied the game, 1-1, just 1:30 into the final frame as senior Niamh Gowing (Dublin, Ireland) scored her second goal of the season. Gowing collected a 50/50 ball on the doorstep of the cage before finding the back of the net, unassisted.

Rules ended in a 1-1 draw and the two teams headed for extra time.

After 60 minutes of action, the teams were stuck in shots (8-8) and shots on target (7-7). The Black Bears had a 6-5 edge in corners. OVERTIME:

The Black Bears defeated the Friars 3-0 and recorded two penalty corners in the first 10-minute overtime, but the game was tied at 1-1.

In the second overtime, the Black Bears got two penalty corners within the first two minutes of the play, but the Friars’ defense held out.

The Friars got two shots, both on target, before the Black Bears scored the winning goal with just 1:20 left on the clock.

Poppy Lambert was credited with the goal during a penalty corner, assisted by Tereza Holubcova. GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

It marked the second consecutive game between the Friars and Black Bears to be decided in extra time.

The last was in 2019, when Providence took a 5-4 win in OT in Orono, Maine.

It was Providence’s first overtime game during the 2021 campaign, with all four of Maine’s games to start the season decided in OT.

The Black Bears finished the game with a 14-10 lead in shots (11-9 SOG).

Maine also recorded a 12-6 corner advantage. Six corners from Maine came in extra time.

Providence goalkeeper Asia Porter (Somerset, Mass.) made nine saves in the game.

Mia Borley stopped eight shots for the Black Bears. WHAT’S NEXT:

The brothers will be back in action tomorrow [Sept. 5] against No. 19 Harvard. The game will be played at the University of Maine and starts at 1:00 PM. The Crimson comes after a 2-1 win in extra time against the Black Bears in their season opener on September 3. – GO COWS! –

