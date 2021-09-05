Padres Daily: Can’t get it done anymore; Jake stays put; Arrieta’s crossfire

Good morning,

The decision to start the new man was not what sank the Padres last night.

It was more of the same old thing that it did.

In my game story (here) of Padres 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros, Jayce Tingler is quoted calling his teams inability to get key hits his Achilles heel.

The Padres simply don’t get enough hits or even get a sacrifice fly when needed. They were 2-for-9 last night with runners in scoring position, including 1-for-5 when they had runners there with less than two outs. In both the seventh and eighth inning, they had a runner on third base with one out and couldn’t get him home.

This is one of the many games that the Padres look back on and wail when they don’t make it into the postseason. It might not have been as bad as not being able to get a runner the last 90 feet three times in extra innings last week against the Dodgers. But it was close.

They could have essentially stolen a game started by Jake Arrieta. The 35-year-old who seemed to have nothing left when the Padres signed him in mid-August gave her everything he could.

But it turned out to be a gift they squandered.

If you’re a Padres fan, you’ll want to believe in Arrietas’ wise words. He has a Cy Young award and World Series ring and has pitched in three postseasons.

He’s been watching the Padres for 2 weeks.

If we can perform close to our capabilities, there aren’t many teams that can play with us, Arrieta said after last night’s game. And that’s something this group of guys needs to understand, that they should be proud of. I don’t like the term urgency. I just think guys need to understand that we didn’t play the way they were capable of.

That’s the real problem. Has been for a while.

Tingler was asked yesterday afternoon if he peeks at the scoreboard to see how the Reds and other hopeful players are doing.

Of course you know that, that’s just real, he said. But honestly, the focus is on ourselves and trying to play the best version of baseball we can, and we feel like we haven’t done that yet and that’s obvious.

It struck a hopeful note when Tingler said that in April and May and June and even early July.

It was like, yes, of course. They are better than what they do! Now, it’s just, hey, there’s 27 games left. Any time now. Everybody?

this team has been good. Just not long enough good enough.

And frankly, it might not be good anymore.

On July 17, the Padres were 15 games over .500 for the season and had played their previous 25 games 17-8 (tie for the best record in the major leagues during that period). In those 25 games, they led the majors with a .885 OPS and came in second with a .319 batting average with runners in scoring position.

In their 40 games since then, they have a .685 OPS (fifth lowest in the majors) and hit .239 with runners in scoring position (third lowest).

And since that date, they have a record of 16-24. They are the only competing team to be under .500 during that period.

Do you think that’s arbitrary? Then choose your date.

Since July 1: 22-31.

Since July 25: 13-21.

Since Aug 11: 5-15.

That’s called trending in the wrong direction. And not for a short time.

Standing by Hos

It certainly looked like Eric Hosmer could have reached first base more efficiently than he did in the fourth inning when Michael Brantley lined out to right field that gave second baseman Ha-seong Kim a nice play to get on one jump. to grasp.

Hosmer was back on the edge of the sand and made a right move towards the ball as it passed him. He then looked back and saw Kim make the play and started toward first base. But it slowed and pedaled backwards instead of charging at full speed. Although Kim held onto the ball in an attempt to reach Hosmer first, his delivery was in time to get hold of Brantley. However, Hosmer was one step away from the bag when he caught the ball.

Tingler was asked about the piece and did not allow Hosmer to make a mistake.

I think Hos broke for it initially and then Kim came along and Hos couldn’t get back to base in time, Tingler said. I saw him react to the ball and then try to get back to the bag, but I just couldn’t make it in time.

Three batters later, after two outs were caught around a walk, Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer.

In the ninth, Hosmer was involved in a play that scored the last run by Astros.

A check-swing grounder by Jake Meyers briefly hopped Hosmer with a tricky spin. It bounced up and off his glove into right field, allowing the runner who had been in second place to score.

I think it had a little side spin, Tingler said. And it became a kind of middle jump with the low trajectory. I think it had some English on it, and I think Hos tried to block it, held it in front, and it bounced off.

Crone Zone not moving

There was a time earlier this season when Jake Cronenworth was pushed down in the order when he slumped.

Apparently that’s not going to happen now. Not yet, at least.

I’m thinking of a lot of things, Tingler said when asked about the possibility of Cronenworth being dropped from close to the top of the ranking after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to fall back to 3-for-36 in the past. nine games. But I think Jake may have been one of the two most consistent players we’ve had all year. And we’ve put a lot on Jakes’s board now, of course, switching to shortstop. And so, yeah, I’m definitely thinking of a lot of scenarios. But I also think Jakes is one of the better ball players on the team, and he’s been in the midst of a lot of good things. And so, even if he didn’t swing it to the best of his ability or (was) as hot as he was, I have as much faith in Jake as I do in everyone else on the team. So I think the answer would be no. Obviously we want him out of this little funk, but I know Jake. He goes into battle and gives everything he has. And he’s a damn good ball player.

The big one-two

I wrote on Thursday (here) that now is the time when the Padres need their two best players the most.

For the second time this season, Tingler beat Fernando Tatis Jr. first and Manny Machado second to maximize their number of at bats.

And they did have opportunities.

Tatis led off the bottom of the first with a walk before Machado made the first of three straight outs in the inning.

Machado drove in Kim from second base with a two-out single in the third inning after Tatis popped out.

With Tommy Pham on second base with one out in the fifth, Tatis grounded out to first base and Machado flied out to right field.

Tatis flied out to the left in the seventh with a runner on first base. Machado followed with a walk.

Tatis walked with one out in the ninth and Machado grounded into a game-ending double play.

Back inside?

Maybe tonight Pham will make his first start in a week, as the Astros have a lefthander on the mound and Pham drove in a run last night with a double.

Pham pinch-hittered in all three games in Arizona this week and went into Friday’s game with two hits in his previous 24 at-bats.

I have to play better to make the line-up, he said before the game.

He has been ousted in left field in the last four games by Wil Myers (three times) and Jurickson Profar (once).

He’s been through some stuff, Tingler said of Pham. I thought he was coming back today, and he found some things in his swing. It was jumping. For him, it was super encouraging to take that into play.

The fifth man

The tentative plan is for Arrieta to restart in San Francisco on September 14.

You should feel a little better about that now than you did last night.

Arrieta has made his way back to his crossfire delivery in which he steps out with his lead leg rather than directly to the plate. That was his delivery for the 2019 season. But meniscus surgery in February forced him to change, as the crossfire delivery comes with a lot of torque at the knee.

He returned to the crossfire shortly before coming to the Padres, and the past two weeks on the injured list with a hamstring injury made him feel more comfortable with it.

He clearly had more control last night and made the pitches he wanted. He relied on his sinker more than in any game this season. And it was much more effective.

While Correa destroyed a sinker that Arrieta left just outside the heart of the zone, the Astros were the others 1-for-12 in at bats that ended on the sinker.

Arrieta also put 39 of his 64 pitches in the strike zone. His rate in 20 starts with the Cubs before releasing him on August 12 was 49.7 percent.

facts

Myers walked nine and eight pitches in consecutive at bats in the sixth and seventh inning.

I wrote yesterday about how happy the Padres are this season (here). And last night, a crowd of 37,033 kept them on track to surpass the annual attendance figure of all but three of the past 10 years in which fans have been allowed to get in the margins.

Austin Nola was 2-for-4 and drove in a run. He has seven hits and seven RBI’s in his last 30 at bats.

Watch out for the Cardinals, who have won seven games on the Padres since August 10.

Congratulations

I told you about the good work Paul Sisson is doing for the Union-Tribune in one of my numerous pleas for you to become a subscriber. That’s because his work is one of the best examples of the comprehensive local journalism we offer.

Yesterday, Paul was honored as Journalist of the Year by the San Diego branch of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Drum roll please…! Congratulations to our Journalist of the Year, @PaulSisson. Paul’s tireless reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic has kept San Diegans safe and informed and has likely saved lives. https://t.co/3s46W8ESG4 — SanDiego SPJ (@sdspj) September 3, 2021

In any case, give the UT a try. It’s a dollar for a month of digital access.

Well, that’s it for me.

Talk to you tomorrow.