Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds, line: 2021 college football picks, model’s predictions at 57-37 run





The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday in a major non-conference college football game. The Irish, who were part of the ACC last season, won the league title 9-0 and finished 10-2 in the overall standings. The Seminoles, who finished 13th in the ACC at 2-6, were 3-6 overall in 2020. Combat Irish coach Brian Kelly is just three wins away from tying Knute Rockne for the most all-time wins by a Notre Dame. coach. Kick-off from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Florida State leads the all-time series 6-4, including a 4-1 in Florida. The Fighting Irish are seven-point favorites in the final Notre Dame vs. Florida State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 55.5. Before you choose between Florida State vs. Notre Dame,view the college football predictions from the SportsLine projection model. The SportsLine projection model simulates any FBS game 10,000 times. Over the past five years, the proprietary computer model has generated astonishing profits of over $3,600 for $100 players at its best. choice of college football against the spread. It also goes into Week 1 of the 2021 season with a 57-37 run on all of the top-rated college football picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns. Now the model has set his sights on Notre Dame vs. FSU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the choices. Here are the college football opportunities and trends for FSU vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame vs. Florida State Spread: Notre Dame -7

Notre Dame vs. Florida State over-under: 55.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Florida State Money Line: Notre Dame -290, Florida State +235

ND: The Fighting Irish is 33-5 (.868) since the start of the 2018 season

FSU: The Seminoles are 30-10 (.750) all-time opening the season at home, including 18-4 (.818) since 1975. Featured game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Notre Dame fighting Irish Why Notre Dame Can Cover

The Fighting Irish have won 19 straight regular season games against ACC opponents, with the last defeat to Miami, Florida in 2017. Of those wins, 15 have been by 10 points or more. Graduate student Jack Coan, who played four seasons in Wisconsin, has been named starting quarterback following Ian Book’s departure to the NFL. Coan had a solid career with the Badgers, playing in 25 games, including 18 starts. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also scored four hasty TDs. A big returning weapon for the Irish is sophomore running back Kyren Williams. He led Notre Dame in rushing a year ago, with 211 times for 1,125 yards (5.3 average) and 13 touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in six games in 2020, including a season-high 185 yards on 19 carries (9.7 average) and two touchdowns in a 42-26 win over Florida State on October 10. He also had a monster match against then no. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7. In a 47-40 win over two overs, Williams contributed 23 times for 140 yards and three scores. Why the State of Florida Can Cover? Despite this, the Fighting Irish are not a lock to the spread of Notre Dame vs. Florida State cover. That’s because the Seminoles have a lot more experience than they did a year ago. After having the youngest roster in college football last season, with freshmen and sophomores making up 75 percent of the roster, Florida State added 13 transfers with a combined 309 games of collegiate experience. One such player, quarterback McKenzie Milton, is in a heated battle with incumbent Jordan Travis and Sunday’s starter has yet to be named. Both have a lot to offer. Travis, a sophomore in the red shirt, led the Seminoles in passing and rushing a year ago, throwing 1,056 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 559 yards and seven scores. Milton, a graduate transfer from Central Florida, led the Knights to a 27-6 starter record, including an undefeated 2017 season and two U.S. Athletic Conference championships. He finished sixth in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, finishing his UCF career completing 630 of 1,020 pass attempts for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns with 22 interceptions. He also rushed 285 times for 1,078 yards and 20 TDs. How to make FSU vs. Notre Dame picks SportsLine’s model leans low on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says that one side of the spread appears in more than 60 percent of the simulations.You can only choose at SportsLine. So who will win FSU vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread affects in more than 60 percent of the simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread to jump on, all from the model who crushed his school football picks, and invent.

