Field hockey defeated 3-2 in extension at Geneseo





GENESEO, NY – SUNY Geneseoforward Ada Roe scored the winning goal with 2:08 left in the first overtime when the Knights defeated the visiting Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in College Stadium. The winning goal began when Geneseo sophomore defenseman Olivia Hernick climbed the ball onto the field to attack Maggie Phipps, who defeated a defender to create a breakaway opportunity. Phipps pulled the keeper and slipped a pass over the net to Roe, who made it past junior goalkeeper Jen Richardson for the win. The knights at home came first on the board when Emma Fon ended a set of play and fired a shot from the arch into the back of the cage. Darby Matthews had the assist on the counter, which came early in the first quarter. The Engineers drew the score when Mikayla Berman from a penalty corner. After the insertion, the ball found the stick of Katilyn Stulen, who drove the ball towards the goal from the top left corner of the circle. Bermon got her stick on it and counted her first of the season. Geneseo’s Cassidy Sturdevant put the home side back up front with a goal from a penalty stroke, but another RPI mark from a penalty kick tied things up in the 22nd minute. This time insertion went to junior Brianna Dubag , who opened up and sent the ball to the cage. sophomore Delana Bonci tapped the ball over the goal line for her first of the season. The Knights had an excellent chance to end the game earlier in overtime, but Richardson came out to challenge a breakaway attempt, smothering every shot attempt. She finished with four saves. Sarah Quinlan had seven stops for the Knights, who finished with a 15-10 lead in total shots and a 7-4 lead in penalty corners. RPI will make its home debut against Hamilton on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Geneseo will play again on Wednesday against St. John Fisher, also at 7 p.m.

