What it was like to see Naomi Osaka up close during her annoying 2021 US Open

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka didn’t want to be cut off. She didn’t want to be saved. Yes, she cried during her US Open post-game news conference, crying as she struggled to find the right words so she could share what was on her mind, but every time the moderator tried to end it, assuming Osaka didn’t want to go any further, Osaka drowned him out. She was determined to get this out.

“Lately, when I win, I don’t feel happy,” Osaka said late Friday night. “I just feel relief. When I lose, I feel very sad. And I don’t think that’s normal. Basically, I feel like I’m at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do” I know honestly not when I’m going to play my next tennis match. I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.”

It was a stunning moment, and it could get even tougher in the coming months — and years — if Osaka never plays professional tennis again. This isn’t the first time Osaka has announced that she needs to take a break from the sport. After all, she came out of a long hiatus that saw her withdraw from the French Open and skip Wimbledon. But this felt different. As I sat in the room, I wondered if I had just listened to a retirement speech. Osaka was clearly in pain, but before she disappeared from view, she would find the composure to tell the world something.

She wasn’t okay. And she wanted to admit it.

“I think we’re all dealing with some things,” Osaka said. “But I know I’m dealing with some things.”

Ever since Osaka withdrew from the French Open after being told she would face increasing fines if she didn’t agree to post-match interviews, it felt like, for a while, Osaka was asking to let her tennis speak for itself. At least until the world felt less awful for her and talking made her less anxious.

The more I thought about it, the more I realized: was she really asking that much? And what did it say about us if we cared more about talking than tennis?

Perhaps instead of yearning for sound bites, we can learn something by slowing down and observing, letting her physical gifts reverberate in our consciousness, because a perfectly struck forehand has a language all its own. So is a racket thrown in anger.

I made a vow to watch – to really watch – Osaka moving through time and space at the US Open. No questions, no quotes. I just wanted to write what I saw.

What I saw, I now realize, was someone in pain.

I wonder if what I saw was an ending.

But maybe also a start.

Osaka’s first round match against Marie Bouzkova on August 30 felt, for flashes, like a triumphant return to form. Despite everything that had happened in the past year, Osaka came to Queens as the defending champion. The last time she’d played a game at Arthur Ashe Stadium, she’d walked away with her second US Open trophy.

She was light-footed when the match started, shifting her weight from side to side, trying to find her center. Most tennis players do this, unknowingly fidgeting to quiet their minds before the ball is in the air, the moment when they ask instinct and training to take over. But with Osaka, it always felt a bit deliberate, like she’s trying to convince herself to keep moving and stop thinking.

Osaka’s serve, arguably the best in the women’s game, can look a lot like a lightning bolt racing downhill. I know this because for one service game, I found an empty seat on the baseline behind Bouzkova, trying to see it from her perspective. Osaka likes to blow air on her fingers before dribbling the ball, likes to hold it aloft and nod to her opponent before serving, a little reminder that the start of a point should come as no surprise. She closes her eyes as she tilts her head back for a split second, then curls up her spine as she tosses the ball in the air. She jumps off her toes, leaps into space, hammers her racket down and the ball screams over the net.

Bouzkova, a 23-year-old from Prague, handled these lightning bolts with more force than I expected, stepping into balls with a piercing two-handed backhand that made Osaka run and change direction, even confusing her occasionally. . The flaws that would prove to be her downfall in her next game against Leylah Fernandez were there, but I wasn’t smart enough to see them yet. Osaka didn’t move well and didn’t react to the ball like she once did. At 4-4 in the opening set, Bouzkova scored a break and for a moment it looked like we would have a competitive game.

Then I saw it, the huge gap between Osaka and someone like Bouzkova, a wiry and fast but also limited tennis player. A cold intensity washed over Osaka’s face. She thundered out a serve, her right arm unrolling in a blur, and Bouzkova fluttered in despair, but could do nothing but distract it from the frame of her racket. deuce. Another serve from Osaka, this time shot through the middle, and Bouzkova’s head sank as it sped past untouched. Advantage Osaka. She bounced on tiptoe and shot a second straight ace from Bouzkova to end the game.

As the crowd erupted, Osaka seemed more relieved than delighted and let out a brief scream. It was over well before the applause. Bouzkova looked dazed. She would only win one game for the rest of the game, which meant that Osaka rarely had to win longer rallies.

A few times, Osaka blew her fingers as she made her way to her seat, and I imagined a sniper walking away from a gunfight, deadpan and unfazed, as if she was just glad it was over.

When the match ended, she saw a little girl in the crowd who had been cheering for her. Osaka ran to her bag, rummaged through it and picked up something, an Olympic pin which she gave to the little girl. The little girl smiled, as did Osaka. It was one of the few times she smiled all evening.

play 0:46 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in the second round of the US Open to advance to the round of 16.

This was an unpleasant season for Osaka. In February, she captured her fourth Grand Slam title in her career, winning the Australian Open for the second time, dominating the draw and losing just one set en route to the title. But in May, she withdrew from the French Open and then decided to skip Wimbledon altogether. She lit the Olympic cauldron in her home country of Japan, but fell early in the game. When she returned to play a tune-up in Cincinnati, she wept during her press conference. The isolation from COVID, she said, was starting to wear her out.

Osaka’s serve can be deadly and her two-handed backhand is efficient, sometimes underrated. But her forehand has long made me feel things. During its rise, it was as good a marriage of grace and power as anything in sport. Like a trumpet blast or a cymbal crash, it had a way of announcing its presence.

It was here, at the US Open, that her forehand first matured. In 2017, as unseeded 19-year-old defending champion Angelique Kerber, she defeated Angelique Kerber in the first round (6-3, 6-1) so convincingly that Osaka was almost sheepish after that. Some of her forehands made Kerber look stunned. She needed reps to use it consistently, but a year later she would run Serena Williams on the same field with the same shots to win her first Grand Slam title. It wasn’t long before Osaka took over as the number 1 player in the world.

However, a lot has happened since then. Now her forehand runs hot and cold. As Osaka gained more experience, she lost some innocence. She stopped playing tennis fearlessly. When she drew Fernandez in the third round after a walkover in the second, it felt like a dangerous matchup. Other than being left-handed, Fernandez had nothing to lose.

Even on bad days, there’s something fascinating about the way Osaka rolls up her body in anticipation of the ball, storing energy in her core before unwinding and releasing, pushing off the ground as she twists so that both feet are often in the air Consequently.

Every modern tennis player uses some version of this method to generate power, swinging the core instead of the arm, an evolution that probably started in the women with Steffi Graf before being perfected by the Williams sisters. However, Serena learned to generate power with her feet still connected to the ground, a technique that improved her accuracy and allowed her to change direction quickly. The power of Osaka is like a mix of hammer throw and ballet, with little sauts after her best shots. The flowing, looping arc she makes with her right arm can be beautiful to look at, but it’s also insanely inconsistent.

Osaka may have occasionally looked over the net against Fernandez and spotted a version of her old self. It was Osaka who always fearlessly played tennis, pumping her fist between the points and feeding on the energy of the crowd in Arthur Ashe. It was Osaka, once, undisturbed by mistakes, watching others unravel while remaining calm. But the deeper she got into the game on Friday, the more obvious it became that something wasn’t right, either with her game or with her state of mind. Even after she broke Fernandez 5-5 in the first set with some majestic forehand winners, it didn’t seem to help her relax.

In the tiebreak of the second set, Osaka’s anger bubbled up after every missed shot. She hit a forehand wide to get behind 4-0, then slammed her racket to the ground and drew a chorus of whoops from the crowd as she sheepishly walked to the net to retrieve it. She threw her racket again after losing the next point and was cautioned by the chair umpire for her behavior. I was reminded of her US Open final against Serena Williams on the same field, when Williams infamously lost her composure as the match slipped. Osaka spent much of the switchover for Friday’s third set with a towel draped over her head, as if trying to hide from the world, longing to be somewhere else.

play 0:32 Naomi Osaka, frustrated, throws her racket in the middle of the tiebreak of the second set.

Fernandez broke Osaka’s serve in the first game and from then on it was clear it was only a matter of time. There would be no lively demonstration. When Fernandez won a point in the second game with a shot that hit the net, Osaka reacted by firing the ball furiously into the stands. It became difficult to watch.

Osaka tried to control herself between points, taking a deep breath and an extra second to fiddle with the strings of her racket as she stood with her back to the court, but all she achieved was the cheers of the crowd. When the game ended with another unforced error by Osaka, Fernandez clenched her fists in ecstasy and received a standing ovation from the fans. Osaka gave her a brief congratulatory hug, then quickly packed her things and left, giving her a friendly peace sign as she left the court.

An hour later, she wiped her tears, but she was convinced that no one would stop her from saying what she wanted — what she had to say. This could be it for her, at least for a while. It was not an answer to a question about her future; they voluntarily provide the information unsolicited. There were long periods of silence as she tried to get the words out.

When she was done, Osaka seemed relieved. She put her mask back on and stood up.

She walked to the door and never looked back.