Radovic, Warren beat the competition





Warren freshman Anastasia Radovic picked up her racket on Saturday afternoon, looked at the fluttering target, bent her knees, swung and…sniffed. The bee survived. But Radovic found significantly more success against tennis balls, connecting often enough to win all 3 of her matches at No. 2 singles at the Warren girls’ tennis quad in Gurnee. The Blue Devil took a crucial win against Grayslake Central, beating Ram’s freshman Sasha Baer 3-6, 6-3, 10-8 (super tiebreak). Radovic was in the break 7-3 behind Baer. “I like Anastasia’s focus,” said junior teammate Kaija Johnson, who went 3-0 at No. 2 in doubles with senior Elizabeth Payson. Warren captured the quad title after beating Grayslake Central 4-3, Carmel Catholic 5-2 and St. Francis 7-0. GLC finished second with a 2-1 in doubles, followed by Carmel (1-2) and St. Francis (0-3). “Our girls are confident in the process and playing with confidence,” said Warren coach Vince DeSecki, whose squad improved to 6-0 overall. “We have a good mix of seniors and undergrads. The older ones show the youngsters how to behave well on the pitch and remind them of the importance of winning and losing with dignity.” Senior GLC Karishma Bhalla raced to a trio of easy wins, dropping a total of 2 matches in 6 sets and boosting her season record to 6-0. “She’s the best female player I’ve ever had,” said longtime Rams coach Chuck Lawson. “So intense. Winning means a lot to Karishma, but also something else: playing well. Just solid. Karishma is as solid as can be.” GLC seniors Aviva Krill and Grace Caldwell took 3 wins at No. 1 doubles, including a tight 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 decision against Carmel’s top two singles, senior Alex Monroe and junior Emily Fix. GLC recorded its 4-3 loss to Carmel — and second in the team standings — as seniors Ashna Desai/Kelsey Halvorsen defeated Corsairs Clare Roth/Lily Shenderovsky 6-3, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Carmel named Gina Borkowski, an assistant Corsairs boys and girls tennis coach since 2019, interim girls’ varsity coach last weekend after Chris Kannenberg stepped down. “It’s an honor to hold this position,” said Borkowski, a Buffalo Grove graduate who started playing tennis after she turned 30. “I love the game. I want my players to love the game too.” St. Francis’ players, like Warren’s Radovic, battled bees between games, no more than a few B’s — senior Bryn Carroll and junior Bridget Rice — did so near a grandstand. The doubles went 2-1 at number 2. Carroll used to play on a completely different field, with a higher net. “Bryn came to us from volleyball,” said Spartan coach Tom Castronovo. “Volleyball players are communicative, athletic, fast and so dynamic. They are aggressive and have great instincts. “Bryn,” he added, “has been the life of the party, our spark plug.” Other notable results Saturday: Warren senior Isha Bordawekar and junior Nithya Kommanaboyina split time on the Nos. 3 and 4 doubles courts, contributing 3 wins each; Warren sophomore Peyton Mueller went 3-0 on number 3 singles; and Carmel junior Mary Titterton won No. 1 doubles twice with senior Colleen Ryan, finishing her day with a No. 2 singles win against GLC.

