no. 9 Maryland hockey vs. no. 12 Duke preview

the no. 9 Maryland Terrapins take on the Duke Blue Devils at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, NC at 2 p.m. in the Big Ten/ACC Cup Final on Sunday.

Maryland is coming off a narrow loss to the No. 7 Boston College Eagles on Friday at the opening of the sixth annual Big Ten/ACC Cup, 3-2. The Terrapins were unable to overcome the Eagles’ copious offense as they were never able to take the lead in the top 10 showdown.

The Eagles and Terrapins wasted no time scoring as a total of five goals were scored in the first half.

With less than three minutes to play, the Terps got a penalty corner with the opportunity to send the game into extra time. Striker Bibi Donraadt made a great effort for midfielder Juliana Tornetta, but was unable to cash in as they were denied the opportunity to equalize.

Duke lost to Maryland’s Big Ten counterparts the No. 4 ranked Northwestern Wildcats on Friday by a resounding score of 3-0.

The last time Duke and Maryland faced each other was in 2019, when the Blue Devils defeated the Terrapins 1-0. Duke currently leads the series against the Terrapins in the Big Ten/ACC Cup, with a dominating 4-1 record. Maryland and Duke will rekindle their old ACC rivalry at the Blue Devils’ campus. The Terrapins lead the all-time series 13-4, holding a 4-2 record in tournaments.

These two teams also met in the 2005 National Championship leading to the Terrapins ultimately securing that championship.

Now let’s take a look at the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils (1-2)

Record 2020: 4-12 (2-4 ACC)

The Blue Devils are led by a two-time ACC Coach of the Year in Pam Bustin. Bustin returns to Durham for her 10th season as Duke University leader.

Since arriving on campus, Bustin has led Duke University to new heights of success and promising prospects for the future. Led by Bustins, the Blue Devils have amassed an impressive record of 129-69.

Duke earned his first regular-season ACC title in 2016, reaching No. 1 nationally for the first time in school history. The USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame inductee has coached 20 All-America rosters and 30 All-ACC honors.

Players to know

Hannah Miller, Junior Striker, No. 3 Miller returns for her junior season with the Blue Devils, as she is the returning goalscorer from last season, registering three in the season. In 2019, Miller started in all 16 games and recorded a season-high five shots. The junior plays with a competitive spirit and consistently plays for her team to be in the best position to win the match.

Piper Hampsch, sophomore goalkeeper, No. 16 Hampsch has been making plays consistently since bringing her talents to the Duke University campus. The talented goalkeeper has consistently rejected scoring opportunities from her opponents and kept her team in games with her tenacity to defend the net. In Fridays loss to No. 4 Northwestern, Hampsch registered an impressive eight saves.

Eva Nunnink, Graduate Midfielder, No. 10 Nunnink returns for her graduation season, starting all 16 games for the Blue Devils last season. Last season she scored eight points and three goals. Nunnink finished the season fifth in the ACC in shots with 43 and sixth in shots per game with 2.69.

power

saves. The Blue Devils do a great job of limiting opponents’ ability to score on multiple attempts. Duke currently leads their opponents in saves 21 to 13. Dukes goalkeeper Piper Hampsch has given her team a great sense of security by constantly dismissing opponents’ intentions to score. While their track record may not be indicative of their superior defense, Hampsch was a force in protecting her net.

Weakness

Scoring and shots. Duke has struggled to accumulate points this season, averaging just 0.75 goals per game. It is difficult to win the games in Division 1 field hockey if you are struggling to generate one goal per game. The Blue Devils are not putting enough pressure on the opposing goalkeepers to consistently generate enough scoring opportunities to produce points.

Three things to watch

1. Can Marylands Electric Strike Control the Game? The Terrapins attack is one of the best in the country, with Brooke DeBerdine and Bibi Donraadt leading the way, and they must use their talents to offend themselves and their teammates. Maryland averages three impressive goals per game and must exert maximum pressure on the stingy keeper of Dukes.

2. Can the Terps use their penalty corners? The Terrapins had plenty of chances to win their last game against number 7 Boston College, but failed to convert their countless penalty corners. If the Terps could have converted half of their six penalty corners, they would have been in a better position to win the game. The Terrapins must find ways to score when they get penalty corners against the Blue Devils, to maximize their scoring chances.

3. Will Maryland thrive in a transition? The Terrapins are excellent when they can use their speed in transition to outsmart their opponents and beat them to the net. Maryland has an amazing ability to up the pace of the game with its superior athletes in the trenches of defense. The Terps are dynamic when Kyler Greenwalt, Brooke DeBerdine and Bibi Donraadt can get to the edges and put pressure on the opponent’s defense.