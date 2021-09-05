Phillies vs. Marlins: Archie Bradley implodes in another terrible loss in Miami

Ranger Suarez, Hector Neris and Connor Brogdon had eliminated the Marlins for seven innings. The attack hadn’t done much, but just enough.

The Phillies were heading into the night of another all-important postseason series in Miami.

Then they got the hit that always seems to happen in Marlins Park. Archie Bradley gave up three runs in the eighth inning, including a leading, two-run homerun from the opposite field for Lewis Brinson. The Phillies lost 3-2.

The Phils are 69-66 with 27 games left to play. They started the night two games behind the Braves, who still play at Coors Field.

The Phillies have lost 20 of their last 31 games at Marlins Park. They are 7-8 in the season series and have batted .217.

“Miguel Rojas (RBI single in the eighth) is a borderline Hall of Fame player against the Phillies, I think,” said Bradley, who is here his freshman year. “That’s something we talked about early on, that we have to beat the Marlins. Look at what they said last season, if we beat the Marlins we’ll get into the playoffs. It’s pretty much the same scenario here.

“Those guys are playing us really well and I mean, yeah, it’s something we’re definitely talking about. Not that we’re putting any more pressure on us, but we know the history, we know the late inning losses. , it’s like, ‘Let’s go get these guys, let’s beat these guys.’ Because we should. We don’t have that. We have to tomorrow. A win tomorrow goes a long way for us.

It was the Phillies’ eleventh loss of the season when they took the lead in the eighth inning or later. The only team in the majors that has dropped more games in those situations is the Marlins.

Andrew McCutchen put them on the board in the fourth inning with his 23rd home run of the season. Suarez, the starting pitcher, added an excuse-me RBI double in the inning.

Suarez threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. He threw 71 after throwing 95 and 99 in his last two starts. Manager Joe Girardi and Suarez both said he is facing a bit of a dead arm as he continues to develop his stamina as a starter. Suarez said he felt the fatigue in his triceps and acknowledged that it could be the result of those two higher pitch counts.

He has a 1.71 ERA in seven starts since joining the Phillies. Over that period, Aaron Nola’s ERA is 5.46, Zack Wheeler’s 4.81 and Kyle Gibson’s 4.79.

Bradley had thrown so well during a six week period from June 30th to mid-August, but he has been struggling lately. He got nine earned runs in his last eight innings, while his ERA increased from 2.52 to 3.92.

Saturday was crucial for this three-game set, as the Phillies go on Sunday with a bullpen-game. Now they’ve already lost the series with a chance to be swept, which would negate the positivity of the series they just swept into DC

The Phils have four games left with the Marlins. They can determine if they hear out of season if Miami has their number again. This weekend has not raised much hope.

“It’s frustrating, but you have to turn the page and move on to tomorrow and find a way to win a game,” Girardi said. “Losing these two games didn’t mean the end of our season. There are 27 games to go and we need to play better. We need to score more points.”

