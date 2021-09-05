Air temperature and cricket chirping





WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crickets can be nature’s thermometers – sort of. There is a unique relationship between the cricket sound and the air temperature outside. But before we understand that relationship, we need to learn more about crickets. These cold-blooded insects are actually closely related to both the grasshopper and katydid families. Their lifespan may be longer than you might think as many can live more than a year but tend to struggle to survive the past winter. By the middle and end of the summer season, however, they are out and about and you can hear their familiar song most nights. The unique thing about these insects is that both males and females have their ears on their legs. However, it is only the males that you will hear whistle. They communicate by rubbing their front wings together to make that distinct sound. How high or how low the pitch of the chirp sounds has a lot to do with the air temperature outside. The temperature affects the frequency of the chirping. When temperatures are cooler, the pitch of the chirp is lower and the frequency is much less than when temperatures are warmer. A warmer temperature will also lead to a higher chirp. Temperatures below 55 or above 100 are too extreme for their cold-blooded bodies to make much noise. The males chirp to find a female or compete for a female, or they communicate the threat of danger nearby. The most common crickets we see here in Kansas are the snowy tree cricket and the field cricket. A snowy tree cricket is a vibrant green color and will make a more continuous series of chirps over a period of time. The most common cricket is the field cricket which is brown to almost black in color, but the frequency of the chirping can vary more with this species. Amos E. Dolbear, a physics professor at Tufts College, decided to study the relationship between the cricket sound and temperature. In 1897, Dolbear’s law was made stating that there was indeed a relationship between the snowy tree cricket chirping, specifically over a span of one minute, and that it was related to air temperature in degrees Fahrenheit. Calculations have proven to be fairly accurate compared to thermometer readings. Due to less consistency in the chirping of a field cricket, a different comparison had to be made when studying the temperature and the relationship between the cricket chirps. If you are not sure which cricket is singing, the general equation of T=C+40 can be used. ‘T’ represents the air temperature and ‘C’ represents the number of beeps heard within 15 seconds. Test it next time you’re outside and have your Storm Track 3 app handy to see how close the cricket method is to the actual air temperature. Also see if you notice a difference in the frequency and pitch of chirps on cooler evenings versus warmer evenings. It might be a fun experiment to do with friends and family! — Meteorologist Erika Paige

