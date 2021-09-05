Anne Arundel Varsity Roundup (September 4): Broadneck hockey opens with two wins in tournament action





Broadneck hosted its own opening weekend tournament on Saturday and took care of business with a couple of shutout wins. The Bruins started with a 4-0 win over Mount de Sales and then followed it up with a 1-0 win over River Hill. Against Mount de Sales, Arden Hunteman opened the score for the Bruins (2-0) on an assist from Mady Quigley. Maya Everett followed with a hat-trick, with one of those goals being assisted by Ella Killian. Chloe Rand registered five saves in goal to earn the shutout. In the nightcap against River Hill, Chloe Page scored her first goal as Bruin on an assist from Hunteman. Safiya Boosted a key defensive safe and goalkeeper Rand had five saves to maintain a shutout. Broadneck is back in action on September 13, as it opens county play with a home game against South River. South River 6, Westminster 1 Elsa Emling scored two goals and added an assist to accelerate the Seahawks offense in their season-opening win. Katherine Wanner (goal, assist), Kelly Webber (goal, assist), Sophie Waugh and Kendall Simpson provided the rest of the teams’ scores, while Maddie Kandra (two assists) and Gigi Stephan (assist) also assisted offensively. The Westminsters goal was scored by Jess Kent on an assist from Bridget Sheehy. Anna Tippett made eight saves for the Owls, while goalkeepers Lily Kerr and Rae Beall (one save) combined only allowed one goal for South River. Southern got his two goals from Kylie Durkin and Ava Wooster, while both Century goals were scored by Ella Morris. Broadneck 8, Calvert Hall 0 The Bruins started their season with a convincing win, as seven different players scored. Mikey Johnson scored twice to take the lead, while Jeremiah Rodriguez (three assists) and Tanner Boone (two assists) each had multiple assists. Some goals for Broadneck were scored by Justin Henschen, Aiden Vanderbilt, Riley Erbe, Jaden Smith, Hektor Thompson and Dylan Thompson. Newsletter Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and videos from around the region. Griffin Bodziak and Jackson Shaw each made one goalkeeper save for Broadneck, who were leading 3-0 at halftime. Broadneck 9, North Caroline 0 It was a second consecutive shutout in tournament play for the Bruins, as Mikey Johnson and Dylan Thompson each scored two goals. Caden Terrelonge added two assists. Broadneck, who received a save each from Matt Tettemer and Jackson Shaw, led 6-0 at halftime. South River 3, North 0 After Northern was shown a very early red card, RJ Eubanks opened the score for the Seahawks with a rebound. Quade Blazevich scored a second before half time after a great individual effort. Konrad Niwa rounded out the score in the second half. Jay Jenkins made two saves for South River. Severna Park 2, Huntingtown 1 South Carroll 3, Chesapeake Science Point 0 South Carroll 2, Glen Burnie 1 Chesapeake 61, Western Tech 0 The Cougars sprinted to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, with quick scores from Dylan Lewis, Victor Listorti and Logan Clark, never slowing down the rest of the way on Saturday night. Listorti later added another touchdown on a punt return, while Rushaun Tongue added a few scores of his own, one receiving and one by returning the opening kick of the second half for a touchdown. The Falcons built a 38-0 lead at halftime and drove to victory on Saturday night. James Henson III and Kevin Bredeck each scored multiple touchdowns in the win. Severn 5, Sparrows Point 0 (Friday) In a private game against the public school, Alina Valencia (two goals, assist) led the way for the Admirals offensively. Melissa Mazuranic (goal, assist), Elliot Wienk (goal, assist), Abby Witzel (goal), and Skyler Morton (assist) all contributed to the stats as well. Goalkeeper Zoee Stencil made two saves. Severna Park 2, Huntingtown 0 Tuscarora 6, Chesapeake Science Point 0 North 2, South River 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/sports/high-school/ac-cs-anne-arundel-varsity-roundup-090321-20210905-xgdst7qkxbbj5pfwgzzk7zonju-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos