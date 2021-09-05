No. 4 Nebraska Conquers ASU To Remain Unbeaten





Next game: at Creighton 8-9-2021 | 6.30 pm FS1 Huskers Radio Network The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team won its fifth straight game on Saturday night to close out the Ameritas Players Challenge, beating Arizona State 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-22) at the Devaney Center. The Huskers improved to 5-0 (0-0 Big Ten), while the Sun Devils fell to 3-3 (0-0 Pac-12). Lexi Suno registered a match-high 14 kills at .364 hitting, adding four digs and three blocks. Whitney Lauenstein added 11 kills from the bank with an excellent attack rate of .529 and also got two blocks. Nicklin Hames posted her third double-double of the weekend on a match-high 38 assists and 11 counts with a service ace and two blocks. She led the Huskers to a season-high .350 pass rate. Lexi Rodriguez finished with a match-high 12 digs, four assists and an ace, and Keonilei Akana had 11 more digs for the night. Callie Schwarzenbach notched four blocks and five kills. Ally Batenhorst also had a strong showing with a season high nine kills on .333 strokes, and Kayla Caffey chipped in seven kills and a few blocks. Iman Isanovic led ASU with 14 kills and Claire Jeter finished with a match-best four blocks. Set 1 . in Nebraska hit .414 out of the gate, led by six kills on nine swings for .667 at Sun. Batenhorst scored a .375 clip with four more kills. Four kills, two aces and a block propelled the Huskers to an early 10-8 lead. It was part of a 7-1 run interrupted by a Caffey kill from a flyover that gave the Huskers a 13-9 lead. Sun put down consecutive kills to make it 17-12, then went back-to-back with a few more kills to give NOW the biggest lead at 19-13. Lauenstein registered another kill on an assist from Rodriguez, started a string of three consecutive kills to make it 24-18. Batenhorst registered the last kill to close it at 25-20. 2 . Set up NU shot to an 8-1 lead behind a solo stop by Sun, a Schwarzenbach/Hames block and four consecutive kills from Sun, Schwarzenbach and Kubik. Knuckles, Lauenstein and Sun later led to a trio of kills, and after a pancake hunt by Knuckles, a Sun/Schwarzenbach double stuff block saw the Huskers lead 14-4. Schwarzenbach and Lauenstein added another stop to the net and a kill in Lauenstein extended the run to 8-0 and the lead to 16-4. The freshmen on the floor continued to impress until late, with three kills apiece from Lauenstein and Batenhorst pushing NOW to 23-8. Caffey capped it off with a kill for the 25-12 win.

The Huskers counted five of their eight blocks in the second set alone, and Lauenstein led the way with five kills in the second set when NU hit .371 as a team. 3 . Set up Nebraska never led in the third set until it hit 21-20 on a kill by Sun, who added a solo block to cause an ASU timeout. Kenzie Knuckles followed by an ace to create a three point lead. Sun later made it to a set point with a kill, and she rattled her 14th and final kill of the night to close out the set, 25-22, and secure the match sweep. Record tonight’s game – Nicklin Hames was named Most Valuable Player of the Ameritas Players Challenge, and Lexi Rodriguez and Kayla Caffey joined her in the all-tournament team.

– Omaha’s Sadie Limback and Sami Clarkson, Georgia’s Kacie Evans and Arizona State Amber Stivrins and Iman Isanovic also earned recognition for the entire tournament team.

-Nebraska is now 4-1-1 in the all-time series with ASU, including 2-0 in the John Cook era. Next one Nebraska will visit in-state foe Creighton at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with the first service at 6:30 p.m. The match will be broadcast on FS1 and John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will broadcast the radio call on Huskers Radio Network.

