PCB names Cricket Associations squads for 2021-22 domestic season







KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced the six Cricket Associations squads for the 2021-22 domestic season. The board of directors said each squad was selected by the head coach, chairman and chief executive of the respective Cricket Association in the presence of national men’s head selector Muhammad Wasim, High Performance Director Nadeem Khan, Domestic Cricket General Manager Junaid Zia and chief executives of the other cricket clubs as observers. Each Cricket Association squad consists of 40 players, 32 of whom will be awarded domestic contracts, to be announced in due course. Each Cricket Association will name 16 players for the First XI and Second XI tournaments. These players can be transferred between the two teams. While the majority of the players from the 2020-21 domestic season were retained, the gaps in each of the six teams were closed with top performers from the City Cricket Association tournaments, after the head coaches got a closer look at them in pre-season training camps. . held last week at each of the six cricket clubs, the board said. This move is in line with PCB’s policy of encouraging and rewarding top performers in every sport of domestic cricket and paving a clear path for graduating to the next level. Balochistans’ team is made up of 55 percent local players, which is a 10 percent jump from last season as the PCB continues its efforts to develop the game in the province. In line with the promotion of the sport in the province, the PCB will kick off the 2021-22 season from the picturesque Bugti Stadium in Quettas with the Cricket Associations T20 tournament from September 15. The six squads will gather in major centers in their jurisdictions from Sunday (today) for the pre-season camp. Balochistan will have their camp at Quettas Bugti Stadium, Central Punjab at LCCA Ground, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Northern at House of Northern, Islamabad, Sindh at National Stadium, Karachi, and Southern Punjab at Multan Cricket Stadium. It is pertinent to mention here that before the event cricketers with a central contract will be part of the last squads of their respective associations. So far, the PCB has not yet included a centrally contracted player in a squad.

