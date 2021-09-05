RPI comes from behind with last second TD, beats Montclair 21-20 – troy record

TROY, NY Prior to Saturday’s game against Montclair State, RPI Football had not played a regular season game for 651 days.

Saturday they shook off the rust with a good old fashion walk of touchdown.

“I haven’t seen much rust,” said RPI Head Coach Ralph Isernia. “I saw two very good teams go head to head, especially in that first quarter we played lightly in defense and they played very strong in defence. They got Top 25 votes, we knew exactly who they were as a football team and we knew they were very good.”

RPI’s Riley Conboy made the winning touchdown catch with just seconds left to nearly take the Engineers’ season-opening win, 21-20.

“The right game, the right time,” said Conboy. “We threw deep fades with that fake screen all game, a lot of them got tipped off. They threw the ball and I was in the middle and I wasn’t really near the ball. I thought I might as well peel back and see if it flipped over. The tip came down, in the right place at the right time.”

Two key flags on the Montclair defenses helped the Engineers get to that point. A rough passer call at 1:52 remaining was followed almost immediately by a defensive pass interference flag moments later.

“It was being resilient. It was the mental toughness to play through those things and play the next game for our boys,” Isernia said.

The catch was Conboy’s second of the game. Quarterback George Marinopoulos found Conboy earlier in the quarter to bring the Engineers inside six.

“We saw earlier in the game that they were queuing up late for some of our stuff and they were playing the straight guy, so we made two sides, and it was there,” said Conboy. “They were super late to get there. I don’t even think there was a guy on me.”

Throwing to Conboy was Marinopoulos, who was uncharacteristically fired six times and also threw two interceptions that were flipped for touchdowns, one by Montclair’s Jalen Harris and another by Michael Stefkovich.

“There are a lot of things we need to clear up, we have a veterans group,” Marinopoulos said. “We leaned on our vets and we got some players to stand up and make some great plays to help us through the trajectory of this game.”

“I have to have faith in the ball and everyone around me. I know those guys are going to make plays, it’s just up to me not to take those bags and go through my reads and my progressions and make plays. I will owning all those bags, I must be better at that,” Marinopoulos added.

Marinopoulos finished with 292 yards with 24 completions on 49 attempts. Along with the two picks, he threw three touchdowns. He finished with a 111.1 QBR.

“He had a significant fourth deficit in the second quarter,” said Marinopoulos’ Isernia. “I think it was a combination of things. He’s more comfortable with a transgression if he’s reading on his second, third, and fourth and things like that. We have guys who have the ability to open up, so he’s going through his progressions. They play with five defensive backs, so their coverage was really good. I don’t think it was a protection thing. The offensive line is holding a certain limit, I think it was [George] be comfortable and go through his progressions.”

The first fifteen minutes was a defensive lock-down. Neither team allowed much of anything and it wasn’t until RPI receiver Vinnie McDonald tied together some long catches in the second quarter that the Engineers were able to score first. RPI’s 7-0 lead thanks to a 15-meter pass to McDonald lasted until halftime, but the third quarter told a different story.

McDonald finished with seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown in the win. Defensively, CJ Lyons finished with six tackles and Francis Perry added an interception.

20 unanswered Montclair points in the third quarter buried the Engineers. With two touchdowns on pick sixes and another on an RPI fumble late in the quarter, RPI proved they were capable of keeping the offense off the board, just not the defense.

RPI rattled both touchdowns to Conboy to escape the ECAV Stadium with the week one win and keep Isernia’s season opening streak intact with now eight wins.

Well, Conboy’s catch might have been the tying run, the winning run belonged to kicker Conor MacDougall, who brought in the extra pressure point after a missed field goal in the second quarter, could have made the difference in hindsight.

“You have to treat it like any other kick on any other day,” MacDougall said. “You take a deep breath and focus on your workout, fall back on your workout and push it straight.”

RPI is now gearing up for Stevenson University, who will have to deal with a 53-18 week one loss against Johns Hopkins.