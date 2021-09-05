Women’s tennis dominates William Smith tournament





Seven Hamilton College singles and three doubles pairs advanced to the semifinals of their flight at William Smith College’s 2021 Mary Hosking Invitational on Saturday. The two-day tournament ends on Sunday, September 5 with action starting at 9:00 AM. Matches, which are played as eight-game pro sets, will go indoors when it rains in Geneva. Click here for the live stream and live results. Hannah Apsey ’25 won her first two collegiate matches and is still on track to capture the “A” Flight singles title. Apsey defeated William Smith’s AudreyannaCamacho and Rochester Institute of Technology’s Kirsten Aubleby, 8-4 and 8-1, respectively. Classmates Stephanie Pratt ’25 and Shannon Cicero ’25 are on a collision course for the “B” Flight final in their first college tournament. Pratt dropped just one game against University of Rochester’s Olivia Waysack and RIT’s Gabby Donahue. Cicero topped Rachel Caplan of St. Lawrence University and Mackenzie Wade of RIT. Claire Cutler ’24 is two wins away from the “C” Flight crown after cruising to wins against Ithaca College’s Kayla Shenk and RIT’s Abby Murray. Cutler might have to play Kat Roberts ’22, who is also in the semifinals after easy wins over St. Lawrence’s Caitlyn Avery and William Smith’s Jamie Fine. Lorelei Glidden ’24 finished Ali Klee from Nazareth College before triumphing in a much more difficult quarterfinal against RIT’s Julianne Ho in the “D” Flight bracket played indoors at Bristol Fieldhouse. Grace Fuss ’24 hasn’t lost a game yet after wins against Ithaca’s Caroline Herzand SUNY Geneseo’s Erika Johnson. Apsey and Lauren Holtzman ’23 are in the “A” Flight doubles semifinals after 8-1 wins against RIT’s Donohue and Jackie Drozd, and St. Lawrence’s Elena Styliades and Lillian Sullivan. Cutler and Pratt topped Lily Bulkeley and Lauren Carr of Nazareth but were knocked out 8-6 in the quarter-finals. Cicero and Roberts defeated William Smith’s Fine and Julia Pida and Ithaca’s Ekaterina Kelly and DaniellaWisniewski by identical 8-2 scores in “B” Flight doubles. slide and Ally Turtledove ’25 continue after wins against Johnson and Abigail Rockwood of Geneseo, and Herz and Sara Sposito of Ithaca.

