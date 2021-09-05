How Odisha is emerging as a sports center of India

Bhubaneshwar: Nowadays, when one talks about sports, especially hockey in India, he/she might not forget to mention Odisha as the Eastern state is emerging as a sports center of the country. Many people also refer to Bhubaneswar as the sports capital of India.

Ten years ago, people outside Odisha only knew athletes when it came to sports, and at most people know the Barabati Stadium, where few international cricket matches were held.

Although the Kalinga stadium was there in Bhubaneswar, people were not aware of it because the platform was limited to the training of local athletes. But now this stadium has become a center of excellence for the sports personalities of the country.

At the same time, the state government has also significantly increased its funding for sports. It had allocated nearly Rs 100 crore in its annual budget for 2016-17, which has increased to Rs 301 crore in 2020-21. This year (2021-22), Rs 400 crore has been allocated to the sector. In addition to the budget allocation, the infrastructural developments are accommodated with financing from other departments and agencies.

Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, had rightly said: “Investing in sports is an investment in youth. Investing in youth is investing in the future.”

The growth of Odisha as a sports hub or the sports capital did not happen overnight, but hard work has been done over a period of seven to eight years.

The state government headed by Patnaik gave priority to the sports sector in the year 2013 when it franchised its own hockey team, the Kalinga Lancers, for the Hockey India League. At the time, the state considered it necessary to have a world-class hockey facility to host the Kalinga Lancers’ games in the Hockey India League.

Since then, the state government has never looked back when it comes to sports. The state had successfully hosted many national and international sporting events in the fields of hockey, athletics, women’s football, rugby and table tennis.

In 2014 Bhubaneswar led the Hockey Champions Trophy. In 2015, Indo-Japanese Hockey series was hosted in Bhubaneswar. Later in 2017, the final of the FIH Hockey World League took place.

Just three months before the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships, the government of Jharkhand withdrew from its insurance to host the event. It was Odisha who came forward and successfully organized the mega sporting event and considered it a 90-day challenge. The state has received praise from various quarters for the highly successful event.

Similarly, when Sahara stopped sponsoring the Indian hockey teams in 2018, it was the government of Odisha that announced it would sponsor both men’s and women’s teams for a period of five years. Recently, the state announced it would sponsor both teams for another 10 years.

These are the two examples that show how much importance the Patnaik government attaches to sports.

The state has also hosted the Men’s Hockey World League-2017, Hockey World Cup-2018, FIH Hockey Pro-League, 2020, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers for Men and Women-2019 and Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship-2019.

In the meantime, the state government has taken up several sports infrastructure projects in various places in Odisha.

In 2018, the government of Odisha had announced the establishment and establishment of 11 High-Performance Centers (HPCs) in 10 sports disciplines with the aim of developing elite athletes and strengthening the sports landscape in the state.

Currently, the state has high-quality centers in weightlifting, swimming, shooting, football, hockey, sport climbing, athletics, and sports science, along with a center of expertise in sports management. Odisha has become the only state in India that has established a center of high-quality centers.

Odisha has also set up 16 sports hostels in 15 districts, and each of them conducts a training and coaching program in a multiple sports curriculum for approximately 1,250 budding talents identified and selected from a state-wide talent identification program, mainly conducted in inner pockets with support of gram panchayat and block officials, coaches and talent spotters, associations and District Sports Officers. There is also a strong talent trajectory for athletes to the high performance centers.

Speaking about other sports infrastructure projects being taken up by the state, Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said that Bhubaneswar already has the iconic Kalinga hockey stadium with about 15,000 seats, while the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela in Sundergarh district is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore, over 15 acres of land.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be hosted in both Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The government is also in the process of setting up another 20 hockey training centers in various places at a cost of Rs 200 crores, he said.

Recently, the Odisha cabinet approved the construction of 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums at a total project cost of Rs 693.35 crore to be completed in the next 18 months, Behera said.

“The stadiums will have facilities for playing badminton, table tennis, yoga, gymnasium, etc. The indoor hall space can be used for most indoor games and can be converted according to the local popularity of various indoor sports,” the minister continues. said.

Odisha has a rich talent pool and the Sports and Youth Services Department organizes state level training camps for athletes under the age of 18 for Khelo India Youth Games and National Championships.

Currently, the training camps are underway for weightlifting, kho kho, judo, yoga while the leading Odia gymnasts receive support in their training center. Mallakhamb and cycling training camps will begin soon, he added.

“The state has not only prioritized hockey, but also emphasizes other sports. Recently, the state has decided to set up indoor stadiums in urban areas to encourage young people to play sports,” said sprinter Dutee Chand.

The high-performance centers will also help the novice athletes recover from injury early, she said.

(IANS)