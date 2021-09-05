LSU vs. UCLA – Game Recap – September 4, 2021





PASADENA, Calif. — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet added 117 rushing yards and a score, and UCLA defeated No. 16 LSU 38-27 in the Rose Bowl on Saturday night. Thompson-Robinson completed 9 of 16 passes and had an interception. Tight end Greg Dulich had 117 yards receiving, including a 75-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter to tie it at 7. It is the first time in 13 years that a Pac-12 team has defeated a ranked Southeastern Conference squad. Coincidentally, UCLA was the last to do so, when it defeated Tennessee in 2008. The Bruins are at 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and could be ranking for the first time since 2015 when the AP Top 25 is released on Tuesday. Charbonnet’s 12-yard run from the right end with 9:49 remaining in the second quarter gave UCLA a 14-7 lead that it wouldn’t give up. UCLA kept LSU at 48 yards rushing and forced a key turnover in the third quarter when Caleb Johnson intercepted Max Johnson’s pass and returned 34 yards to the LSU 17. Three plays later, Thompson-Robinson tied with Chase Cota for a 14-yard TD to extend Bruins lead to 21-10. Thompson-Robinson’s 45-yard TD throw to Kyle Phillips extended the lead to 38-20 midway through the fourth quarter. Brittain Brown added 78 yards on 14 carries, including a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Johnson was 26 of 46 for 330 with three touchdowns and an interception. Kayshon Boutte finished with nine receptions for 148 yards, including all three scores. It is the second year in a row that LSU has lost its opener. The Tigers had to leave campus last weekend due to Hurricane Ida and spent most of the week practicing in Houston. GAME OF THE GAME After Boutte’s 3-yard TD opened the score early in the second quarter, the Bruins reacted quickly to the first game of the ensuing drive with Thompson-Robinson’s 75-yard connection to Dulcich. Thompson-Robinson rolled to the right and found an open Dulcich, who caught the ball at UCLA 40. The junior tight end took a corner toward the sideline, juked the defending back of Tigers Major Burns at the LSU 37 and dodged when tackle attempts by Derek Stingley Jr. and Damone Clark at the end zone. It is Dulcich’s third touchdown of 52 yards or more in the past nine games going back to last season. PLAY SCREEN Boutte used an official’s position to his advantage for his second touchdown. The sophomore caught a pass over center, managed to dodge Jay Shaw when he was incidentally blocked by the official, and went 44 yards to get the Tigers inside 21-17 in the third quarter. TAKE AWAY LSU: The Tigers look like their pass defense still hasn’t improved. They’ve allowed 14 deliveries of 50 yards or more since the start of last season, which is the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. UCLA: The Bruins drew 68,123 to the Rose Bowl, which was more than double the 32,918 who showed up for last week’s opener against Hawaii. NEXT ONE LSU: Hosts McNeese next Saturday at the second meeting between the two schools. UCLA: is off next week before it hosts the state of Fresno in its final non-conference game on Sept. 18. ——

