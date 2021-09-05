Sehwag, Yuvraj, Vaughan greet Rohit Sharma for brilliant hundred against England | Cricket





The monkey is finally off his back! India opener Rohit Sharma was yet to reach an overseas century in Test cricket. However, he also ticked that box when he scored a stunning 127 against England in the fourth Test at The Oval on Saturday. In response to the century, former Virender Sehwag cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Michael Vaughan shared some laudatory words for the batsman. Sharma, who had scored seven hundred at home since his Tests debut in 2013, finally took the one hurdle everyone had been waiting for. And he did so in the typical Rohit Sharma style; with a huge six over long on. His innings, which lasted 256 balls and 35r3 minutes, ended with 14 fours and a six. ALSO READ| Twitter Explodes After Rohit Sharma Maiden Scores Abroad Test Hundred, ICC Also Responds Sehwag, Vaughan and Yuvraj, all popular figures on social media, tweeted their reactions to the brilliant knock. “Shandar Zabardast Zindabad. When the going gets tough, it gets tough. Excellent first foreign test hundred of #RohitSharma. Class!” tweeted Sehwag. Special innings from @ImRo45!! He has so much time to play his tricks. England look doomed, Vaughan tweeted. Yuvraj posted on Twitter: “Because you just scored your first overseas hundred!! Hitman your beauty.” Here are some more comments from other former and active cricketers: Thanks to Rohit’s magnificent 127, the visitors finished the day with a 171 run lead with seven wickets remaining. When bad light forced early stumps on Day 3, India was 270/3. Cheteshwar Pujara also played an important turn. He hit 61 and put in 153 runs with Rohit for the second wicket to put India in the driver’s seat. For England, Robinson was the bowlers’ pick with two wickets and Anderson took one, knocking off KL Rahul at 46.

