Maryland football beats West Virginia in season opener, 30-24

Maryland football was leading 23-21 with about eight minutes left in the game against West Virginia. The Mountaineers lined up in the end zone to take the lead late in the game, but when quarterback Jarret Doege sailed the ball into the end zone, Maryland defender Jakorian Bennett jumped and intercepted the ball that gave the Terps possession while he was still in front. was standing.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa then advanced the team 20 yards in four plays to the Marylands 40-yard line. In third place with five yards to go, Tagovailoa stepped back and launched a pass to the left where wide receiver Rakim Jarrett caught the ball and ran into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown to extend Marylands’ lead to 30- 21.

Maryland held onto the lead and won 30-24 at home.

What I was really most proud of were the playmakers in our offense and defense who made the moves that were there when they needed to be made, said head coach Michael Locksley. And you know, that’s one area where we haven’t necessarily done that during my short run here as head coach.

The energy was electric in College Park as fans filled the stands at Capital One Field in Maryland Stadium for a regular season football game for the first time in more than 600 days, and Maryland Football gave fans a show early on.

The Terps quickly began moving 47 yards into the field on their first drive after Jarrett returned the kick-off 17 yards. Tagovailoa was 4-for-4 before throwing an incomplete pass to third base.

However, Tagovailoa and the rest of the attacking squad set up kicker Joseph Petrino for a successful 45 yards field goal that gave the Terps a 3-0 lead about four minutes into the game.

On West Virginias first drive of the day, it also quickly infiltrated the defense as it moved 78 yards in just seven games.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, West Virginia had the ball on the Marylands 21-yard line. In third place with three yards to go, Doege threw the ball to the right where Leddie Brown ran back to make the catch, raced down the sidelines and just hit the pylon to get the Mountaineers up.

The Terps responded to West Virginia with a successful ride of their own. After starting with the ball at the Maryland 20-yard line, Tayon Fleet-Davis ran back to eight yards, followed by a 6-yard reception for wide receiver Darryl Jones.

With less than eight minutes left in the first quarter on the Terps 30-yard line, Tagovailoa faked the transfer to Fleet-Davis, before passing the ball 66 yards to wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. flew who made the catch and marched into the endzone to place the Terps on top. Petrino’s extra point was good to put the Terps at 10-7.

The entire drive lasted just 50 seconds and Demus Jr.’s touchdown. marked the fifth game in a row that the senior wide receiver registered a touchdown. That streak is the longest by a Terp since at least 1985.

I know if I work hard, the accolades will come, Demus Jr. said. So I felt like I just kept my head down, keep what I’m doing, and who knows what I can do.

West Virginia tried to react, but back-to-back sacks by defending defender Tarheeb Still and linebacker Deshawn Holt hindered his drive and forced the first run of the game.

When Maryland got the ball back, it started working. Tagovailoa moved the Terps across the field before throwing the ball to the tight end of Chigoziem Okonkwo for an 18-yard touchdown, further extending Marylands’ lead.

This time, however, the Mountaineers were able to respond. After a 98-yard kick-return that ended with West Virginia on the 2-yard line in Maryland territory, Brown ran the ball in for his second of the day with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

Maryland came through the first quarter, finishing each drive with a score as Tagovailoa finished the first frame 9-for-11 for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

I think the O-line gave me a good time, with the play-action passes, the dropback passes and receivers running great routes, you know, it made the throws easier for me, Tagovailoa said.

Maryland started the second quarter with a drive that ended in the first point of the day.

West Virginia took advantage of the gap Maryland left open with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, Brown’s third score of the day. With less than 12 minutes left in the top half, the Mountaineers took the lead 21-17.

Marylands’ second drive of the quarter ended with the Mountaineers firing Tagovailoa for an eight-yard loss on the 50-yard line on fourth and one.

On the next set of downs, Doege sailed one into the field, but defending defender Nick Cross intercepted the ball and brought it 19 yards back to the 44-yard line. An unsportsmanlike penalty on defensive lineman Ami Finau brought the ball back to the 15-yard line and the offensive moved from there.

After not being able to let much happen on offense, the Terps kicked the ball away. However, a fumble resulted in Maryland’s ball at the 45-yard line. Maryland couldn’t make it to points when Petrino’s 51-yard field goal attempt hit the upright.

After a quick, unsuccessful drive to West Virginia, Maryland started with the ball at its own 31-yard line. Tagovailoa threw back-to-back passes to Demus Jr. for 35 yards and 12 yards respectively, before three consecutive Fleet-Davis rushes sent the Terps deep into West Virginia territory.

This time, Petrinos’ shot for the field was good, as he brought the Terps within one, 21-20, with less than 30 seconds left in the first half.

A game that started as an offensive battle quickly turned into a defensive one as West Virginia and Maryland began the second half exchanging points. Both Mountaineers first two runs of the half ended with the Marylands defense sacking Doege in third.

The first six runs of the half ended with punts as neither team could get anything on the offensive.

With about 10 seconds left in the third quarter, freshman linebacker Branden Jennings reenergized the Terps by forcing a fumble on the Marylands 34-yard line. Defending lineman Lawtez Rogers recovered and the Terps had headed the ball into the fourth quarter as it finished third without both teams scoring.

Nearly six minutes later, Tagovailoa drove the Terps 58 yards into the field to set up Petrino for a successful 26 yards field goal to put Maryland ahead, 23-21.

After a slow third quarter, things picked up as Maryland’s field goal wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. of West Virginias kicked off 48 yards. The explosive return was followed by a 39-yard completion to wide receiver Sam James.

Just when it looked like West Virginia was poised to take the lead late in the game, Maryland defender Bennett Doege pulled out in the corner of the end zone.

I was just trying to make a game to change the game, Bennett said.

Maryland started with the ball in its territory and the small passes led to Jarrett’s 60-yard touchdown that lifted Maryland with two possessions and eventually led to Terps winning their season opener.

It was really a team effort, Tagovailoa said. Defense went wild, you know, when we needed them most, O-line did its job, everybody just did their job.

Three things to know

1. The Marylands defense impressed. Defending back duo Still and Cross finished the game with seven tackles each. Still, the game ended with four solo tackles and one sack, while Cross had seven solo tackles, one interception, one breakup, and one forced fumble.

Both guys are as advertised, Locksley said of Still and Cross. I am very happy with their performance today.

Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and defenders Jordan Mosely and Deonte Banks finished with five tackles each. Hyppolite also had two strides.

2. Taulia Tagovailoa had one of his best matches of his career. Tagovailoa finished the game with 332 passing yards, making it his second game of his career with over 300 passing yards. His first game was against Minnesota in 2020 when he threw 394 yards. Tagovailoa threw 222 yards in the first half alone and ended the game with no turnovers.

3. Maryland continues its season-opener win streak against opponents who don’t have a conference. The last time Maryland lost a season opener to a non-conference opponent was in 2009. The Terps dropped to then-No. 12 California, 52-13. Maryland ended that season with just three games. The Terps first defeated a non-conference opponent in 201 and have won 10 in a row since then, including this win. Maryland’s nonconference home-opener streak is the second longest in the Big Ten behind the state of Michigan having won 11 in a row.