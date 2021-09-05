



Aspire athletes complete an unforgettable summer Sep 05, 2021 – 8:42 AM Arab Table Tennis Federation president Khalil Ahmad Al Mohannadi poses for a photo with an official and Qatar U-13 team members and coaches after the awarding of the medals to the winners in Amman, Jordan. Both Qatar U-13 and U-11 teams were crowned champions in their respective age groups.

Doha: Aspire Academy doors have remained open through the summer, with familiar sounds of feet pounding on the court, squash balls bouncing off the wall and the clatter of table tennis balls reverberating in the Aspire Dome as Aspire athletes trained. For the Aspire graduates and student athletes in many sports disciplines, normal training and competition resumed after a short break at home and abroad in Qatar and abroad. In early August, student athletes returned to Aspire to train in sprints, jumps, fencing and squash. In summer times of intense heat and humidity, the coaches and athletes took full advantage of the Aspire Dome’s state-of-the-art cooling system and made good use of it. The training camps were not only at home in Qatar, but also in Europe training camps took place for table tennis, athletics in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Arab Table Tennis Championships and the U-20 World Athletics Championships. The hard work in training has certainly paid off with 9 Aspire boys, graduates and student athletes contributing to the outstanding results in the Arab Team and Club Table Tennis Championship in Jordan (10-16 August). The Qatari table tennis team finished second in the overall ranking of the Combined Arab Team and Club Championship held in Amman Jordan after winning 19 medals, including 4 gold medals in the team, singles and doubles competition. Qatar’s Olympic Committee sent 15 athletes to represent the country in seven different sports at the Tokyo 2020 Games this summer, four of whom were graduates of the Aspire Academy. Mutaz Barshim, Ashraf Elseify, Abubaker Hayder and Musab Ali continue the legacy of an Aspire presence on the world’s largest sports venue that began at the 2012 London Olympics. Mutaz entered the Tokyo Games this summer as Qatar’s first double Olympic medalist after his bronze in London and silver in Rio and the “Billion Riyal” question was whether he could complete the perfect trio and win gold and the Aspire graduate satisfied to billing. the gold medal. Aspire Academy student athletes and graduates lined up for the U-20 World Athletics Championships held this summer in Nairobi, Kenya (August 17-22) and continued to produce competitive performance that will serve our athletes with experience at the highest level, gained among other positives . Aspire student athlete Saeed Al Absi excelled through the heats in the 110m hurdles and went all out to qualify for the final where he narrowly missed the bronze medal and took a credible 4th place finish. Both Mahamat Khalid (100m) and ElHafiz Mahadi (800m) performed well and managed to reach the semi-finals, but did not progress further. Mahamat Khaled and Nayef Al Rashidi formed the Qatar 4 x 100m relay team, which was their first-ever participation in this event by the Qataris during World Junior Championships. Meanwhile, Qatar’s national swimming team, which includes graduates of the Aspire Academy and student athletes, won the title of the youth groups in the Gulf Cooperation Council Championship, the 28th Gulf Water Games, held in Doha (August 19-22). Student athletes, Kareem Salama (U15-U17 age group), Said Al Burchaid (U-13-U14) and Abdulla Elgamry (U-13-U14) each won 3 golds in races ranging from freestyle, butterfly and backstroke. Qatar’s national swimming team finished second out of 6 GCC nations that took part in the Hamad Aquatics Center. Share this message



